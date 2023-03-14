Moore Large has entered administration, according to multiple reports

Moore Large has entered administration, according to multiple sources.

BikeBiz understands that the Derby-based distributor informed its staff on Tuesday morning (March 14) that it had entered administration.

Moore Large’s portfolio consists of recognisable brands including Tern e-bikes, Tru Tension maintenance and cleaning products, BMX brand WeThePeople, and its house-owned bike brand Forme.

In February, Moore Large was due to exhibit at COREbike in Northamptonshire, but pulled out of the event at the last minute for unknown reasons.

According to insiders, management had continued to progress with plans for 2024/25 despite not attending the show.

On Tuesday, office-based staff were called in to the company showroom, while remote workers dialled in via video call.

Directors began to explain the situation, before administrators took over and gave further details of the process.

A skeleton staff are being retained to help with the administration process, BikeBiz understands.

One employee said the mood in room was very quiet following the administration announcement, and that some people asked questions.

“It didn’t really settle in until we went back to our desks and started packing,” they added.

In April 2022, the distributor announced the successful completion of a management buyout.

The business was acquired by its board of directors Dale Vanderplank, Adam Garner, Adam Biggs and Andrew Walker.

The management quartet took full shareholding of the company from the Moore family, who founded and had owned the business since 1974. Retiring chairman Nigel Moore brought to an end three generations and 75 years of Moore family involvement in the bicycle business.

BikeBiz has approached Moore Large for comment.

More to follow.