Rocky Mountain acquires its German distributor BikeAction 

Canadian MTB brand Rocky Mountain has announced the acquisition of German distributor BikeAction, after decades of partnership between the two companies.

BikeAction has been the European distributor for Rocky Mountain since 1998, and Germany was one of the first markets for the bike brand when it began international expansion.

The distributor will continue to operate as a separate entity, with no changes to staff positions or headcount, Rocky Mountain said.

“Rocky Mountain has a rich history with BikeAction. When we began offering bikes internationally, Germany was the first market we expanded to”, said Rocky Mountain executive chairman, Raymond Dutil.

“Since our early beginnings in Germany, BikeAction has always played an integral part in the internationalisation of our product and design; driving us to have a competitive global lineup, including the notable progression of our E-bike offering, Powerplay. This marks a truly special milestone for both businesses.”

In June last year, BikeAction parted ways with three major brands – Race Face, Easton, and Evoc – leaving Rocky Mountain as the only brand left in the portfolio.

BikeAction owner and president, Christoph Goebel said: “As I transition into retirement, finding a home for BikeAction within Rocky Mountain felt like a natural fit for the business. Mr Dutil has always instilled a family-owned tradition for Rocky Mountain that parallels the ethos of our distribution business.”

Speaking on the announcement, Rocky Mountain CEO Katy Bond said: “In many ways, we’ve been working together as one for years, bonded over a love of two wheels. As we move into a new chapter for Rocky Mountain, it became clear we needed to be under one roof.

“The vision for Rocky Mountain and BikeAction’s future is singular and focused. By growing a strong European foundation for the brand, we can encourage more people to get out and experience the pure joy of bikes.”