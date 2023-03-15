The new Specialized S-Works Recon

Specialized releases two new additions to the Recon shoe range 

Alex Ballinger 15/03/2023 Gear

Specialized has just announced the launch of two new shoes in its Recon shoe range, combing features for road performance and gravel comfort. 

The new S-Works Recon and Recon ADV will retail for £385 and £200 respectively. 

S-Works Recon is a dual Boa shoe, designed with help from more than 100,000 foot scans to fit the widest possible range of riders. 

The Recon ADV is a lace shoe designed for long gravel adventures, with toe-flex technology for comfortable feeling. 

S-Works Recon – RRP £385 

  • High-density pontoons and new shims allow riders to tune their pedal interface for maximum efficiency and a road-like pedal platform
  • Features Body Geometry technology by way of the Varus Wedge, a Longitudinal Arch, and Metatarsal Button
  • Asymmetrical heel counter supports the medial side while removing material from the lateral side, allowing for a lower collar.
  • Using an Internal I-Beam adds stiffness and strength—eliminating the need for additional bracing and allowing the shoe to stay extremely lightweight
  • Zoned reinforcement across quarter and forefoot maximizes support while the updated BOA® routing improves lockdown—eliminating the need for a toe strap
  • Additional 3mm, 6mm, and 9mm pontoon shims for leg length discrepancy and cleat stacker available through Specialized Rider Care.
  • For a wider fit — the new base plate is 4mm wider than the standard width (8mm wider than S-Works Recon Mountain Bike Shoes).
  • 280g for a size 42

Recon ADV – RRP £200 

Recon ADV
  • Stride toe-flex technology allows greater toe flex for steep inclines and improved walkability
  • Laser perforated upper features microfiber backing for better moisture management and supple feeling
  • Ride or hike in confidence with a TPU mudguard that offers protection from stone strikes
  • Pontoons create a stable pedal platform as well as aiding walking feel
  • Greater SlipNot rubber tread coverage on sole that’s optimized for gravel traction
  • Features proven Body Geometry technology like the Varus Wedge to maintain efficient and comfortable hip, knee, and foot alignment while riding

