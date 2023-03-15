Specialized releases two new additions to the Recon shoe range

Specialized has just announced the launch of two new shoes in its Recon shoe range, combing features for road performance and gravel comfort.

The new S-Works Recon and Recon ADV will retail for £385 and £200 respectively.

S-Works Recon is a dual Boa shoe, designed with help from more than 100,000 foot scans to fit the widest possible range of riders.

The Recon ADV is a lace shoe designed for long gravel adventures, with toe-flex technology for comfortable feeling.

S-Works Recon – RRP £385

High-density pontoons and new shims allow riders to tune their pedal interface for maximum efficiency and a road-like pedal platform

Features Body Geometry technology by way of the Varus Wedge, a Longitudinal Arch, and Metatarsal Button

Asymmetrical heel counter supports the medial side while removing material from the lateral side, allowing for a lower collar.

Using an Internal I-Beam adds stiffness and strength—eliminating the need for additional bracing and allowing the shoe to stay extremely lightweight

Zoned reinforcement across quarter and forefoot maximizes support while the updated BOA® routing improves lockdown—eliminating the need for a toe strap

Additional 3mm, 6mm, and 9mm pontoon shims for leg length discrepancy and cleat stacker available through Specialized Rider Care.

For a wider fit — the new base plate is 4mm wider than the standard width (8mm wider than S-Works Recon Mountain Bike Shoes).

280g for a size 42

Recon ADV – RRP £200