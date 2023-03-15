Smith Optics appoints Jeremy Dunn as bike marketing manager 

Share Facebook

Helmet and goggle brand Smith has appointed Jeremy Dunn as its bike marketing manager.

Dunn has more than 15 years’ experience in the bike and outdoor industries, including founding a cycling magazine, establishing a sock company, and working with a variety of brands including Rapha, Specialized, SRAM, and more.

Most recently Dunn worked at component brand SRAM, creating SRAMtv and director video projects for the component brand.

On his new role, Dunn said: “I love brands, gear, and the places and communities where those two things come together in real life – be it on the side of a mountain, a bike race in some far-flung location, or even a leisurely ride to work.

“I’m here for it all.”

Prior to SRAM, Dunn served as the global marketing manager at Specialized for its road and gravel bike categories. There he supported the brand’s go-to-market strategy, global marketing functions and creative team for new product launches. Dunn also founded The Athletic Community, originally launching the iconic PDX Airport sock and expanding into hundreds of original designs for outdoor enthusiasts for over seven years. Under The Athletic Community, Dunn led brand partnerships with notable companies including Levis, Strava, Nike, Adidas, Wieden + Kennedy, House Industries, Tracksmith, Trek, and Houdini.

Dunn is based in Portland, Oregon and works alongside the team at Smith headquarters. He reports to Taryn Ryan, global head of marketing at Smith.

Away from the office, Dunn can be found riding MTB, gravel, and road, with his dog Atlas alongside.

Founded in 1965, Smith was established as a ski goggle brand, pioneering seal thermal lenses and breathable vent foam.

Today the brand develops protective wear for the snow, surf, bike, fish, and outdoor markets.

Smith is distributed in the UK by Ultra Sport Europe.