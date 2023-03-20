Fox Factory UK to open service centre in Woking

Share Facebook

Fox Factory has announced the opening of its second UK service centre in Woking, Surrey.

The all-new site will work in tandem with the existing service centre in Risca, Wales, managed by the brand’s exclusive UK distribution partner, Silverfish.

Due to open later this month, the facility will support increasing demand and service volumes and will serve retailers and customers directly.

With two service centres in the UK market, retailers and consumers will benefit from faster turnaround time for technical service and warranty processing and the most advanced knowledge base for any possible advice on products or technologies.

Elmar Keineke, marketing manager for Fox Factory said: “The Fox service centre and Silverfish UK team have built up an excellent reputation through their level of service and a first-class knowledge of the cycling market.

“We are proud to partner with them and have us represent and distribute our products across the UK and Ireland. We’re committed to providing the best service to our retailers and consumers through this second Fox service centre.”

This increased retail and consumer support will cover Fox, Race Face, Marzocchi, and Easton Cycling products.

Darren Mabbott, founder of Silverfish UK added: “Silverfish welcomes the additional service centre managed by Fox Factory directly in Woking.

“We will continue to back up the full range of Fox and Marzocchi products, distributed from Wales, with our award-winning service centre team in Risca as well as with our dedicated Silverfish sales and support team on the road across the UK and Ireland.”

For more details and service booking at the Fox Factory UK service centre in Woking, contact UKService@ridefox.com or call 0204 5863775

The Fox service centre at Risca can be contacted by emailing sales@silverfish-uk.com or by phoning 01752 843882