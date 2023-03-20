Unno appoints Sven Kuhlke as head of sales in the UK

Unno has appointed a new head of sales in the UK.

Sven Kuhlke has taken on the role for the Barcelona-based mountain bike company and will head up distribution across the UK and the DACH area.

The German has spent more than 10 years working in the bike industry, both in sales and business development.

Kuhlke managed central and northern European markets in 2022 with great success, and now he is looking to promote the brand from Barcelona to the UK.

Following his appointment, Kuhlke said: “The UK mountain bike market has the perfect conditions for a brand like Unno.

“Despite having to compete with a lot of strong British brands, our bikes are as beautiful to ride as they work, and I am sure that the bikers will know how to appreciate a brand this unique”.

This year the brand is taking big steps to grow its presence, such as winning the Design and Innovation Award 2023, and announcing presence in the UCI Downhill World Cup with the Primal Unno Project.

Unno expects to become one of the most popular high-end mountain bike brands in 2023/2024.

The Barcelona-based mountain bike company was founded and led by Cesar Rojo, an industrial engineer and former World cup downhill racer.

Alongside his team at Unno, Rojo is behind some of the most ground-breaking mountain bike and suspension designs of the past ten years, including pioneering what is universally known as “long and slack” geometry that has been adopted across the industry.

Currently, the brand has three trail and enduro models, its best-selling Mith 160mm e-bike, the Burn 160mm enduro, and the Dash 140mm trail.

Unno is also working on launching a new light e-MTBs, a cross country bike and already has a couple more projects in the pipeline

The brand is actively looking for high end mountain bike dealers to distribute its products in the UK.

For more information, or to enquire about Unno, contact Sven Kuhlke at sven.kuhlke@unno.com.