Parliamentary cycling and walking showcase returns for 2023

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW) showcase returned on Tuesday, April 18, for the first time since 2019.

The event, held in the House of Commons, brought together Members of Parliament (MPs) and Peers, Charities and Campaigning Organisations, with the previous two events postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees heard from co-chairs of the group Ruth Cadbury MP and Selaine Saxby MP, as well as Edward Pegram from Raleigh, before engaging with the range of stakeholders exhibiting.

These included; The Walking and Cycling Alliance (WACA), Bikeability Trust, Labour Cycles, Conservative Friends of Cycling, Cycle Sisters, Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), Raleigh, Intelligent Health, Conservative Environment Network, Waltham Forest Council, and Wheels for Wellbeing.

Ruth Cadbury MP, co-chair of the APPGCW, said: ‘’It was fantastic to see such a range of people passionate about making cycling, walking and wheeling safer come together in Parliament for the showcase.

“At a time when funding for active travel is in the spotlight, it was great to highlight to MPs and Peers the wide benefits of enabling more people to travel in sustainable ways.’’

The group hopes that this cross-party event, having brought together such a wide range of stakeholders, will provide renewed focus on the urgency required to deliver the conditions and infrastructure for widespread uptake of cycling.

Selaine Saxby MP, co-chair of the APPGCW, said: ‘’Many of the discussions around walking and cycling can be needlessly polarising, but the reality is making it safer for people to cycle, walk and wheel has benefits for everyone.

“Being able to showcase those benefits to a wide range of Parliamentarians is a great opportunity, and I look forward to working with them in the future.’’

Edward Pegram, head of marketing at Raleigh, said: “Raleigh has a rich history in cycling and, as one of the most well-recognised brands in the UK, has been a key part of cycling throughout the last century.

“Trends change, but what is clear is that the humble bicycle is a resilient and important part of our transport system. It was great to be able to discuss with MPs and Peers today the importance of supporting active travel on the environment, for the economy and to help create new green jobs.”