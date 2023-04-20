Selle San Marco presents new colours for Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing saddle

Share Facebook

Selle San Marco has unveiled the Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing in two new colours, Brick Red and Ocean Blue.

Designed to offer maximum comfort, the Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing saddle is made for those who spend long days on the bike, whether tackling bikepacking adventures or gravel routes.

Selle San Marco says the Supercomfort Racing version has been “expressly developed for the most demanding riders in terms of technology, style but above all comfort”.

This is mostly thanks to thicker padding and a variable density gel layer (Biofoam Plus) which offers improved comfort, even in the most difficult conditions and on off-road terrain.

With a focus on being lightweight and ergonomically designed with rails in Xsilite, its wave shape allows the rider to move naturally when pedalling, whilst the Open-Fit cut out relieves pressure on the perineal area.

Added to these elements is the gel insert which increases comfort and offers “outstanding support” thanks to its ability to absorb road vibrations.

With a length of 255 mm, the Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing will be available in two widths a narrow fit of 140mm and wide fit of 150mm.

Price (RRP): €169.90

The brand has been making saddles by hand in the foothills of the Dolomites since 1935, but in February this year, the Italian saddle specialists added a complete line of bikepacking bags, made entirely in its homeland, to its portfolio.

The collaboration with fellow Italian company Miss Grape saw four types of bags added with a top tube bag, a handlebar bag, saddle bags in two sizes and frame bags with five different capacities.

Selle San Marco, and its sister company Selle Italia, are distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher.

The Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort is expected to be available from the middle of May, any retailers looking for more information should contact their ZyroFisher account manager.