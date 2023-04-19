Thule unveils new Epos bike rack, making transportation ‘easier than ever’

Share Facebook

Thule has unveiled the Epos, the brand’s new fully foldable and tiltable towbar bike carrier.

The product features a telescopic bike attachment system designed to transport bikes of any type or size – whether it is mountain bikes, gravel bikes or e-bikes.

The core innovation of the Epos is the flexibility created by the individual and telescopic bike arms equipped with pivoting head and reinforced straps.

Thule says the carrier allows the user to attach their bike anywhere on the frame or the rear wheel for a no-frame contact.

Epos can also carry three bikes up to 30kg each and fits all types of frame making transportation “easier than ever”, according to Thule.

Once the bikes are loaded, the boot will still be accessible thanks to the smart tilting mechanism.

Baptiste Chaussignand, director product management bike category at Thule, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary, and our most patent protected, bike carrier that will make it easier than ever to transport any type of bike.

“The installation process requires minimal effort and loading and unloading bikes is incredibly simple – no more excuses not to go riding next weekend.”

With no bikes attached, the bike arms stow flat, which makes the trunk accessible without tilting the bike carrier.

Thule Epos is also fully foldable for easy transportation and storage when not being used.

Henrik Eriksson, global design director at Thule, said: “Seeing and using the finished Thule Epos is great. We have been able to use all our bike nerd knowledge, combined with the engineering knowledge from a long line of bike carriers – and we have stepped up our game.

“This light and strong platform delivers on quality and looks that are truly premium. With integrated LED lights and fit-for-purpose accessories it’s one of my new favourites in the assortment.”

Thule Epos will launch to consumers on Monday, May 15, with an RRP of £880.00 for the two bike model and £970.00 for the three bike model.

Technical Specifications