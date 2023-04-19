138 Alternatives content department signs two-year deal with UCI

Share Facebook

Communications agency 138 Alternatives has scaled up its production agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) for the next two years.

The Munich-based content and communication agency will now be responsible for producing a variety of social media content formats across all of the UCI’s disciplines for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A partner of the UCI since 2018, 138’s team will take on an enlarged scope of responsibilities for 2023 and 2024.

Adrien De Cheveigné, UCI’s head of digital transformation, said: “138 Alternatives is the team to go to for impactful digital content. They understand both the specificities of our various disciplines and the expectations of our fans and followers, to create on point video edits.”

This year is a special one for cycling, with the first edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships to be held in Glasgow and across Scotland.

The scale of this event is third only to the Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships, and 138 will send a sizable team onsite to deliver a wealth of digital content covering the competitions.

Philipp Reiff, 138’s creative director, said: “We are proud to be working closely with the UCI once again and are particularly excited about working on this year’s ground breaking UCI Cycling World Championships.

“Cycling is part of our company DNA, and our team of creatives is very much looking forward to another incredible season of cycling.”

The UCI Cycling World Championships get underway on Thursday, August 3, with track and para-cycling track events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Dalmarnock, Glasgow.

Across ten days to Sunday, August 13, events in road, mountain bike, BMX and trials disciplines will see a pletora of rainbow jerseys awarded.

With just over 100 days until the action starts, tickets for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are on general sale.

For more information, visit: www.cyclingworldchamps.com