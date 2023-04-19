Fully Charged opens new store in Liskeard after successful soft launch

Share Facebook

Fully Charged, one of the UK’s leading e-bike retailers, has announced the opening of its new store in Liskeard, Cornwall, after a successful year-long soft-launch.

Its new permanent residency serves to get individuals, families and businesses within the Southwest on electric bikes and electric cargo bikes, as well as offering servicing and expertise.

To celebrate the opening, Fully Charged hosted a launch party on Friday, April 14, which was open to friends of Fully Charged and the local cycling community.

The local Cornwall MP, Sheryll Murray, a supporter of forward-thinking businesses in Cornwall, visited to officially open the store and raise the Fully Charged flag.

The new store is located in Liskeard town centre and is only a few minutes walk from Liskeard train station – offering easy access from anywhere in the Southwest.

It is managed by Fully Charged partner Chris Childs, a cycling enthusiast and e-bike expert with more than 10 years of industry experience.

Following the launch, Childs said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new store in Liskeard. We are committed to helping people get charged and stay charged with the very best electric bikes and

are excited to bring our passion for cycling to the Southwest.

“Our physical site is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to try out some of the world’s leading e-bikes, which is now open six days a week. People can see for themselves how e-bikes can transform their lives.”

Fully Charged Cornwall silent-launched in January 2022, bringing bespoke service and e-bike technology to the people of Cornwall, Devon and South-Somerset.

As the demand for electric bikes continues to grow in the UK, Fully Charged has been on a mission to handpick independent e-bike specialists across the country to offer a premium e-bike retail experience to customers.

Ben Jaconelli, founder of Fully Charged, said: “We are thrilled to have our fourth partner store in Liskeard, Cornwall. Our goal has always been to bring the best e-bikes to everyone, and we are excited to share our passion for e-bikes with the people of the Southwest.”

For more information about Fully Charged and its services visit www.fullycharged.com