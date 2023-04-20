Maap teams up with photographer Chris Burkard to launch new Alt_Road collection

To celebrate the launch of the latest Alt_Road collection, Maap has teamed up with outdoor photographer and adventurer, Chris Burkard.

Burkard promotes the preservation of untamed places everywhere by capturing stories that encourage people to think deeper about their relationship with nature.

The premium apparel brand says it’s an ethos that aligns with the essence of the Alt_Road collection, resulting in Burkard being MAAP’s new ambassador.

Burkard and the MAAP team put the new Alt_Road collection through its paces during an off-the-grid 300km ride that took them venturing into Burkard’s ‘backyard’ near his home in California, the grasslands over the Carrizo Plain.

The new Alt_Road Tee 3.0 was used throughout the adventure. The technical t-shirt features a completely redesigned cut, with an enhanced side panel and underarm that provides greater freedom of movement.

The Polartec® Power Dry construction also provides faster evaporation by pulling moisture away from the skin..

Both the long and short-sleeved Alt_Road Jerseys are made from Natural Match fabrics that offer a ratio of natural, breathable merino wool fibres paired with durable man-made yarns.

Merino is known for its capacity for thermoregulation, helping riders keep cool in high heat and warm up when the temperature drops.

For Burkard’s’ Californian ride, the Alt_Road Jersey was optimal due to its antimicrobial, anti-odour and quick-drying properties, meaning the item maintained its shape and repelled smells, so they were ready to throw back on for day two.

Maap’s latest drop also sees the return of the 10K waterproof Anorak and heat adaptive Polartec Alpha lined Thermal Vests and Jackets.

The collection is complemented by a range of accessories including the Legionnaires Caps, Merino Beanies and Trail Socks.

The Alt_Road x Apidura collaboration continues with the Frame Pack, Handlebar Pack and Saddle Pack.

Burkard said: “To me, the goal with Alt_Road is really to think about experiencing something in an alternative way. Trying to take an unconventional path.

“To look at the world, to look at your bike, to look at the way you’re experiencing something – and to try in some way to do it a little differently. To not get so stuck in our cycles, our patterns of how we do things. It means to revisit the simple reasons that we love riding bikes.”

The new season Alt_Road collection debuts Thursday, April 20 on MAAP.cc and approved retailers.