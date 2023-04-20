Cube releases award-winning Acid multi-tool with 24 functions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Acid, Cube’s range of bike accessories and components, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Multi Tool Husk 24.

Acid say the Multi Tool Husk 24 is “built to last, with a high-quality aluminium frame that is both lightweight and durable”.

The tool features 24 different functions, including hex keys, Torx bits, and screwdrivers, as well as a chain tool and a spoke wrench.

In addition to its versatility, the Multi Tool Husk 24 is also designed to be easy to mount on a bike.

The two tubes can be hidden away inside handlebars using the Acid GILink for Husk or mounted to the bottle cage using the Acid Frame Mount.

The Multi Tool Husk 24 has been praised by the German Design Award jury for its “innovative design and functionality” and won the gold 2023 award in the Excellent Product Design Bicycles and E-Bikes category .

The statement of the jury at the German Design Awards reads: “With the Multi Tool Husk 24, Cube has developed a solution that is as simple as it is clever because the tool set is just big enough to fit into the tube of the handlebar grip.

“Nevertheless, the high-quality Husk 24 contains all the functions you need for your bike in the smallest space, from tyre levers to chain riveters and bit holders.

“The robust aluminium cover optimally protects the components from dust and dirt and, when needed, becomes a handle that sits well in the hand, providing considerable leverage. If you want, you can even attach the set to the frame.”

Read more: Maap teams up with photographer Chris Burkard to launch new Alt_Road collection

The Multi Tool Husk 24 is available now at Oneway Bike. Visit shop.onewaybike.nl or contact an account manager to place an order.

Specifications:

Weight: 147 g

Material: CRV; aluminium; steel; GF-reinforced nylon

Price: €99.95

Tools: