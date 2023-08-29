Ridelines encourages borderers to get in the saddle following UCI Cycling World Championships

Ridelines, a mountain biking business based in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, is encouraging borderers of all ages and abilities to take up mountain biking following the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Based in Innerleithen, Ridelines provides tuition to individuals who may lack confidence or skill in their riding abilities. They aim to empower children and adults to overcome fears and limitations, allowing them to progress in their mountain biking journey.

Following the success of the UCI mountain bike cross-country championships held at Glentress Forest this month, Ridelines’ director Allan Doyle says the Tweed Valley has the potential to become a “genuine bucket list destination” for mountain biking.

Doyle said: “The UCI Cycling World Championships coming to the Tweed Valley represents a huge validation for what the community has built over the years. All World Championship disciplines took full advantage of the existing trails, conceived of, and built by, locals, showing them to the world.

“Up until now, the Tweed Valley’s passion for mountain biking has created a welcoming environment for all abilities of rider, from the beginner who needs a taster, to the hardened enthusiast.

With the world’s attention so recently focused on mountain biking in the Tweed Valley area, Ridelines is now gearing up to welcome beginners and improvers alike to discover their mountain bike skills courses, where their instructors cater to different skill levels and needs.

Doyle added: “Our hope is that after the success of this event, the worldwide coverage, huge crowds, and phenomenal atmosphere of racing, it will all result in the Tweed Valley becoming a genuine bucket list destination.

“Not just for existing mountain bikers, but also people who simply watched it on TV and thought, I’d like to try that. We’ll be ready to welcome them all and show them our amazing trails.

“Mountain biking isn’t just for downhill champions, it’s for everyone.”

Ridelines has also recently been named as a finalist for the South of Scotland’s first Regional Thistle Awards.

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy.

Ridelines is one of 29 South of Scotland finalists who have been recognised for the quality product they provide and will be up against another two businesses in the “Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience” category at the first ever South of Scotland Thistle Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cairndale Hotel in Dumfries on Thursday, October 5.