Columbus launches Trittico range, designed for handmade bicycles

Columbus Components has launched the Trittico range, specifically developed for handmade bicycles.

The Italian brand claims this is “the only family of carbon fibre performance cycling components in the world specifically designed for handmade and bespoke bicycles”.

Trittico’s new family of carbon fibre bicycle cockpit components is designed, both in terms of performance and aesthetics, to complement and enhance the work of bicycle frame builders, rather than distract from or compete with it.

Columbus’ Trittico range consists of handlebar, stem, seatpost, fork and bottle cage, and are characterised by “state-of-the-art” performance, a patent pending internal routing system on 1-⅛” headsets, and intuitive patent-pending micro-tuning characteristics.

The Futura Trefoil Road Fork features a patented steerer section to bring integrated cable routing to 1-1/8” steerer diameters favoured by framebuilders.

The trefoil section of the fork steerer has been oriented for the optimal compromise between frontal and lateral rigidity.

With the development of its patent-pending Trefoil steerer shape, Columbus is able to offer a cable routing system for the 1”1/8 – 1-1/2″ steerer tube diameter. As steel and titanium tube manufacturers, the brand considers this to be “the optimal diameter specification” for handmade bicycles made from its tubing.

Columbus’ disc brake Trefoil road-fork also has a magnetic cover that enhances both functionality and aesthetic.

In addition, the direct mount of the flat-mount caliper on the fork-brake avoids the use of adaptors.

The stem has a proprietary tuning sleeve that has been developed internally by Columbus.

This sleeve integrates with the traditional spacer, offering improved functionality in the form of three micro bike position tuning variants (-5°, 0, +5mm) that allow the user to perfect the fit of their bicycle.

Bolts are hidden from view and a cold-forged aluminium front plate ensures connection with handlebars at a lighter weight.

An ergonomic carbon fibre performance handlebar has been designed specifically for the characteristics of contemporary road racing.

Used in conjunction with the Trittico cockpit system it offers performance combined with Italian aesthetics and integrated cable routing.

An ergonomic modelling of the lower half of the handlebar allows for a more secure grip during high exertion sprints.

A crescent-shaped incision below the point at which brake levers are installed allows for an improved ergonomic fit for both small hands – which benefit from greater lever pull range even when the lever has been adjusted to sit closer to the bar – and larger hands which benefit from more space between lever and bars.

The Trittico seatpost has been designed with modular component simplicity for intuitive ease of use. The heart of the seatpost’s design is its patent pending central Ergo Bolt, which offers fast and precise saddle position adjustment.

Offset can be altered between +5mm and -5mm thanks to the modular design of the seatpost.

The use of proprietary removable and replaceable components within the regulation mechanism of the seatpost allows for easy product maintenance.

Columbus Components is distributed in the UK by Chicken CycleKit.

For more information on availability and pricing, retailers are advised to contact their account manager or email: sales@chickencyclekit.co.uk