A different approach: Why Thule is partnering with IBDs on its Epos bike carrier

Thule launched the Epos bike carrier earlier this year with plans to distribute and sell solely through cycling stores. Daniel Blackham speaks to Paul Harrison, sales director UK & IRE, to hear how the product has been received.

This piece first appeared in the November edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

With 2023 presenting well-known challenges, how has Thule found the year so far?

“Probably better than expected in light of some of the retail challenges, particularly in the bike sector,” said Paul Harrison, sales director UK & IRE for Thule.

“We’ve got three sections of our business which are Sport and Cargo, so cycle carriers, roof boxes and roof racks, Active with kids/juniors including our dog ranges, then we’ve got our bags, packs and luggage.

“As a whole everything is roughly flat and therefore cycle carriers have probably done slightly better than expected this year.”

“I’m new to the business so I can’t take all of the credit, but certainly, some of the things that we’ve been doing regarding distribution and opening new doors has helped spread the message and get into more people’s peripheral with an understanding of what Thule products are on offer.”

‘Rear of the car’

Harrison joined Thule in January this year after six years at Garmin.

One of the most notable strategies implemented by Harrison is the approach to selling and distributing Thule bike carriers in the UK, for the launch of the Thule Epos.

Thule has traditionally sold bike carriers through automotive retailers, such as Halfords, and the open market via independent Thule resellers, but the new Epos carrier is solely available through cycling stores.

A contributing factor to this was to explain the changing trend from carrying bikes on the top of the car and moving onto the rear of the car.

“There’s a variety of things that are affecting that,” explained Harrison,

“One of them is the weight of bikes, particularly e-bikes. You’re unlikely to want to start hiking a 15kg bike onto the top of your car. The other thing is electric vehicles and fuel economy.

“So more and more people are looking at solutions to go on the rear of cars, and we’re seeing that not only in cycling, but also in roof boxes where we now offer an alternative for the rear.

“It will also inform products that we’ll be launching in the future in other sectors.“

Partnering with IBDs

So why was Epos the right product to partner with IBDs on?

“We wanted to take the consumer and our customers through that journey of what a ‘rear of car’ option was,” said Harrison.

“I think most cyclists are used to putting a bike on a traditional roof rack, but when it comes to putting it on the back of their car with weight and tow bars, it’s new.

“That’s where we believe that the independent retailers in the cycling sector would be really beneficial, explaining the move from top of car to rear of car and then the assisted sale to take the consumer through Epos.”

As well as offering benefits for Thule, there is also opportunity for retailers to offer customers a transport solution.

“When you pick up your e-bike from the store, you’re probably not going to cycle it home, so why not put it on the back of your car?,” said Harrison.

“Then you can go off and do your adventures.”

As someone who has plenty of experience in the cycling industry, Harrison understands the importance of the IBD to the trade’s ecosystem – which is why he is keen to support them where he can.

“We will always want to support the independent and I think this was a real opportunity to recognise that and give it a go,” he said.

“In my opinion, everyone appreciates the independents – I don’t think you’ll find anyone who doesn’t – and we recognise it’s particularly challenging out there.

“What we hope to bring to them is an opportunity to make some margin out of a higher ASP [average sales price] product that can help the sale of higher ASP bikes.”

Feedback on Epos

Epos was unveiled at the start of the traditional cycling season, with Thule saying the carrier made transportation “easier than ever”.

Feedback so far has been very positive, according to Harrison, with many features consistently highlighted for praise by consumers.

“First and always is comments about the storage. When it’s folded up, it’s easily put away,” he said.

“Second is the telescopic arms. Once you start using them they make so much sense as it is compatible with all types of bikes and e-bikes

“Especially if you’ve spent your cycling life threading an aluminium bar with a clamp, attaching it in a variety of angles onto downtubes or seatposts – now you can simply put it onto your back wheel or anywhere in the frame of the bike. Now you can remove any bike when you want rather than taking all the bikes off the rack.”

Another string to the Epos’ bow is its range of accessories. The lock, mechanic arm, cover and particularly the ramp have received positive comments.

“What we found is when you present Epos to both the consumer and to our retailers, they’re actually really surprised. They think ‘how can you make a carrier better?’,” said Harrison.

“When you look at the accessories, the telescopic arm, and the storage solution, it’s a no-brainer.”

The Thule Epos retails at £880.00 for the two bike model and £970.00 for the three bike model.

“People say it’s expensive, but that’s what we’re going to do,” said Harrison.

“We’re going to make the best cycle carrier on the market. We know bikes have become more expensive so why not look after them and keep safe?

“It’s not expensive just for the sake of it. There are some genuine features that, once the consumer has it, they absolutely get it – and the reviews prove that.

“Next year is going to be really exciting because we will be able to hit the season nice and early with full distribution.”

Portfolio diversity

Although Epos has been a significant launch for Thule, the brand continues to innovate in other areas with an ever-growing portfolio.

“We are opening more doors. Whether it be in the outdoor space or the juvenile space,” said Harrison.

“The more people that see our product outside of the environment that they’re used to seeing us in, will help brand recognition.

“We hope to offer a wider consumer the benefits of buying the products just as that stereotypical cyclist or family that go on holiday.

Harrison wants to broaden the brand’s appeal so that when people are shopping for Thule, it’s not just a roof rack, or a pushchair, or a backpack, consumers may have that assortment together.

“As we have seen, some cycling retailers have pivoted quite well into triathlon, lifestyle and other outdoor pursuits, so they have an opportunity to therefore offer a wider assortment as well,” said Harrison.

“We still have a very precious auto sector where Thule is strong, but the opportunities outside of the auto sector to grow the reach of the brand and enable growth for all parties

“That’s my opportunity commercially to get retailers to benefit from that.”