OnGuard bicycle locks achieve Police Preferred Specification

Security solutions company Magnum Industries has joined Secured by Design with its range of OnGuard bicycle locks achieving Police Preferred Specification.

Magnum Industries has operated in the design and construction of security products for more than 30 years providing security locks for bicycles, motorcycles and opening solutions.

The OnGuard range of bicycle security products feature a number of innovations on both the interior and exterior of the locks.

On the inside, OnGuard locks earn the highest safety ratings with double and quad-locking mechanisms, bump-resistant cylinders and hardened steel shackles and chains.

On the outside, the locks are fully-coated to protect bicycles or powersport vehicles from scratches and to shield internal parts from the elements.

Marc Sneath, global brand manager at Magnum Industries said: “We are thrilled to join the esteemed ranks of Secured by Design members, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions.

“Achieving the Police Preferred Specification for our OnGuard bicycle locks is not just an honour; it represents our dedication to excellence in design, reliability, and customer trust. For over three decades, we have been at the forefront of developing innovative security products, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and setting industry benchmarks.

“We believe that our collaboration with Secured by Design will play a crucial role in reducing bike thefts and enhancing the safety of cyclists across the UK. Our team is dedicated to upholding the high standards of SBD and contributing positively to the community’s safety and security.”

OnGuard locks also feature a number of extras: all-tube mounting brackets, five laser cut keys, key-code registration, anti-theft programmes, limited lifetime warranties and sales and customer support teams.

Doug Skins, of Secured by Design, added: “It’s great to have Magnum Industries on board as members of Secured by Design, they join with 16 of their bicycle security products having achieved Police Preferred Specification.

“There are still huge numbers of bikes stolen in the UK and having Magnum Industries join SBD ensures that there are even more appropriate security products for consumers to choose from when seeking to keep their bicycle safe.”