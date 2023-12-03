BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes and e-scooters

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest e-bikes and e-scooters from some of the leading brands in the sector, including EBCO, Eovolt, Yeti, Nukeproof, CaGo and more

This guide first appeared in the November edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Brand: Wisper

Product: 806

Distributor: Wisper Electric Bikes

The award-winning Wisper 806 is designed to give the same great performance and handling as a fixed-frame bike. So, whether you need it for popping to the shops, zipping around town or cycling to work a Wisper 806 is capable of it all with the added convenience of a folding bike. Recently awarded a Which? Best Buy due to its comfortable ride and exceptionally smooth but powerful motor system. Available with a torque or cadence sensor and three battery sizes you can truly customise your 806 to your needs. Also available with a UK Legal Full Throttle certified by the MVSA

RRP: £1,499

Brand: Ridgeback

Product: Electron INT

Distributor: Sportline

At the Ridgeback Electron Internal’s heart is the powerful SportDrive MDS250S drive unit, boasting an impressive 95Nm of torque. With the ability to be tuned to your liking you can decide how all that power is delivered. A 400Wh battery sits discretely in the down tube, giving the bike its sleek classic look whilst improving weight distribution for more assured handling. The low, open frame design and adjustable handle bar allow you to sit in comfort on every ride. The elegant Shimano Nexus 7–speed internal gear hub provides slick and reliable gear shifting, while hydraulic disc brakes provide assured stopping power Finished off with bespoke alloy mudguards, AXA Blue line lights and the excellent AtranVelo rear rack system, the Electron Internal has everything you need to enjoy your ride.

RRP: £1,999.99

Brand: Surge Bikes

Product: Surge Traveler P5e

Distributor: Surge Bikes

With a market leading specification, this is UK’s first folding e-bike to feature Enviolo™ stepless hub gearing – combined with the Gates™ belt drive to give the lowest maintenance & best longevity. Your perfect companion for the commute, motorhome or boat where compact storage is required without compromising wheel size, riding position and adjustability.

Bosch Performance Line drive system & 500wh battery give you the power, range & reliability for all adventures.

RRP: £3,499

Brand: Beameo

Product: Classic

Distributor: Direct from Beameo

Wales based Beameo launched into the UK market in April 2023 with a range of six affordable and stylish e-bikes aimed at first time buyers and leisure cyclists. Produced in their own factory and to their own specification, the bikes have been designed with the UK rider in mind. The Classic seen here is a hybrid with classic styling – hence the name – and is the brand’s best seller at £1350 RRP. The bikes are backed by an extensive warranty and a Wales based warranty and aftersales team.

RRP: £1,350

Brand: EBCO

Product: STREET 3

Distributor: EBCO

A rip-roaring ride! Blast the city streets and ace that commute! Simply calling this bike a ‘mini-velo’ would do it a disservice. It’s a lot of fun and designed from the ground up to ride like a full-size bike but be almost as practical as a folding bike! Perfect for those that want a full-size bike but are limited on storage space.

Style over substance? Not here, running on wide 20” x 2.30 Inova performance tyres looking mean and sporty but are supremely comfortable to blast over our pothole-ridden urban landscape.

RRP: £1,999

Brand: Eovolt

Product: Afternoon 20” Folding Electric Bike

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The Eovolt Afternoon is the folding electric bike that rides like a solid frame e-bike.

Enjoy all the riding benefits of an electric bike whilst also having the extra functionality

of easy storage whether at home , in the office or for simply putting in the back of your car/motorhome

to take on your travels.

RRP: £2,199.99

Brand: VELLO

Product: Bike + GEARS

Distributor: VELLO

Award winning Austrian folding bike brand VELLO’s most popular model, the Bike + has taken a step forward with the new VELLO Bike + GEARS. The latest electric bike model now allows you to manually adjust the gears alongside its all-in-one motor with hidden battery, 20′ inch tires, and stiff frame provide the agility needed and allow for a stable and natural feel like a classic bike.

RRP: £3,090

Brand: CaGo

Product: CS 100, 150, 200

Distributor: AlsoBikes Ltd

The new City Utility Vehicle from CaGo not only offers versatile space for everyday goods, it is also extremely agile and thus tailor-made for urban traffic – the Swiss army knife on two wheels! With the Ca Go CS, you can manage your busy everyday life with its many routes and activities in a stress-free, environmentally friendly, and fun way. The CS’s Triple Load Space concept with an optimised centre of gravity has a maximum permitted total weight of 180 kg.

RRP: £5,490

Brand: Advanced

Product: Offroad Pro Gravel Carbon Fibre

Distributor: AlsoBikes Ltd

A sportive eBike, you can hardly recognize it’s an eBike and you won’t get enough once you get on it. Bosch SX motor, 400 WH Bosch battery, less than 14 kg weight, SRAM Apex oder Force AXS shifting, fully integrated brake cables.

RRP: from £5,199

Brand: Basso BIkes

Product: Volta Gravel Apex 1×11 Military Green E-Bike

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

The Volta brings the capability to enjoy a perfected ride not only anywhere but to anyone, adding watts and volts making every ride as fun as the first one. Constructed by hand with the same high quality carbon (3K Toray ca HMCF T700-MR60) found on all our gravel bikes. Italian frame, Italian Polini EP3+ motor, Italian quality with a torque value of over 75Nm (250W power) and a 500Wh Lithium battery.

RRP: £5,499.00

Brand: Benno

Product: 46ER

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Swift, smooth and strong, the athletic 46er makes it look easy—hauling a load or just hauling down the road. Front suspension makes short work of uneven terrain, while an oversized rear rack expands your cargo options to give you unequaled capability in a standard-sized bike.

RRP: £5,799.99

Brand: Nukeproof

Product: Megawatt Carbon 297

Distributor: Hotlines

The Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon was developed over two years as the test bed for SRAM’s first-of-its-kind Eagle Powertrain — an integrated e-bike ecosystem that meshes SRAM’s Eagle AXS Transmission and a revolutionary new drive system into one cohesive package. It is a mixed-wheel 297 E-Enduro bike built around the race-winning Mega platform with 170mm of travel front and rear. Poppy yet stable, high-tech yet simple, the Megawatt Carbon is the best E-Enduro bike Nukeproof have ever developed.

RRP: £8,799.99- £9,999.99

Brand: Yeti Cycles

Product: Yeti 160E C1 Factory Bike

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Yeti took their time to join the ebike party but it was well worth the wait. Rather than adding a motor to an existing platform, they took time to explore and build the 160E around their new Sixfinity™ system. This new platform addresses the extra speed and weight that the batteries and motor provides, optimising pedalling and braking forces for the rider.

Updated in September ‘23, the 160E now features Shimano’s latest EP801 drive units with more power and range than ever before.

RRP: £8,999.00

Brand: Brompton

Product: Electric P Line

Distributor: Brompton

Lighter. Faster. Even more portable. This compact e-bike performs folded and unfolded, indoors and out. The compact Superlight 4-speed gearing system with smart pedal assist is everything needed to connect the city and beyond. The Brompton Electric P Line underwent a summer refresh with the new Emerald Lacquer seasonal colour.

RRP: From £3,695.00

Brand: Raleigh

Product: Raleigh Stride 3

Distributor: Raleigh

With a discreet but powerful Bosch Performance CX Cargo line motor and 500Wh Bosch battery tucked away, the Raleigh Stride 3 gives everything and more to get you (and whatever you’re transporting) from A to B without breaking a sweat. With a range of up to 40 miles and a cargo capacity of 100kg, the Stride 3 is ready to help you take on your day. The Stride 3 offers a sturdy and generous cargo space with ample room to fit children and toddler/baby seats safely as well as your shopping. The 3 wheels make this model perfect for when you want a bit more stability when about and about, because who knows how much shopping you’re going to get!

RRP: £4,695.00

Brand: BMC

Product: Roadmachine 01 AMP X

Distributor: ZyroFisher

With space-age tech brought to a super sleek e-bike, BMC have created an electric bike which straddles the line between an endurance road bike and a gravel bike. Optimised around 35-38mm tyres, this is a go anywhere, do anything machine. Compliance in the front and rear of the bike has been considered to offer up a smooth ride on rough and bumpy surfaces. The all-new TQ-HPR50 motor system provides a powerful, light, and near-silent drive unit seamlessly integrated into the frame.

RRP: from £6,700

Brand: Claud Butler

Product: Wrath 1.0 Electric Mountain Bike

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

All new Wrath 29-er, e-MTB platform, produces up to 32nm of torque delivered through the Bafang rear hub motor. Equipped with an integrated 360wh battery, delivering +28 miles/45km of range, with a removeable, lockable battery which reaches complete charge from flat within 5 hours. Set up with Shimano Alivio 1×9 speed gearing and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, 100mm travel suspension fork and hydraulic lock out features 29inch wheels, paired with super wide 29×2.4 CST Patrol tyres in an all-black finish.

RRP: £1,799.99

Brand: Life

Product: 200 Electric Scooter

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Fitted with a 200w front wheel motor, delivers a maximum speed of 12.5mph (20kmh), activated with the thumb accelerator and 3 speed settings. The 4.0ah lithium-ion battery delivers 9.5 miles (15km) range, battery recharge in a little as 4 hours from flat. Lightweight and agile at only 8.9kg equip with a quick-fold lever for convenient travel and storage. 6” grippy solid rubber tyres and IP55 waterproof rating, allows use in the rain without damaging the scooter.

RRP: £329.99

Brand: Life

Product: 120 Pro Electric Scooter

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

The perfect introduction to electric scooting. A handlebar mounted thumb throttle controls speed to 7.4mph (12kph) with a push-start system, meaning the scooter must be travelling at 3kph+ before the throttle activates. Equip with a rear foot brake that simply needs standing on to slow down. Quick recharge time of 2 hours and a maximum range of 8km, equip with an easy-to-read LEDs displays, adjustable height handlebars. Suited for +8yr old rider to a load of up to 50kg.

RRP: £149.99