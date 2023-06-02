OnGuard Locks appoints Raleigh UK as exclusive UK and Ireland distributor

Share Facebook

OnGuard Locks has announced the appointment of Raleigh UK as its new exclusive UK and Ireland distributor.

This strategic partnership will enable OnGuard Locks to expand its distribution network in the UK and Ireland and provide customers with greater access to its range of security solutions.

Marc Sneath, global brand manager of OnGuard Locks, said: “We are excited to partner with Raleigh and bring our products to a wider audience in the UK.

“With their strong reputation and extensive distribution network, we are confident that they will help us to grow our business and reach new customers.”

Raleigh UK has been in operation, distributing cycling products for more than 130 years.

The company says it has a strong track record of delivering high-quality products and excellent customer service, making them an ideal partner for OnGuard Locks.

Peter Hunt, head of brands and marketing at Raleigh UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with OnGuard Locks and adding their products to our portfolio.

“Their range of bike locks is renowned for its quality and innovation, and we believe that it will be a valuable addition to our offering. We look forward to building a successful partnership with OnGuard Locks in the coming years and supporting our retail partners with their category leading products”

Select OnGuard products will be available to ship from Raleigh from June onwards, with an extended and wider-than-ever UK range available for delivery from the summer.

All products in the 72 sku UK range will be available to order from Raleigh’s B2B site, Accentry, in the coming weeks – or for further information dealers can contact their Raleigh area account manager directly.

The introduction of OnGuard follows Raleigh’s continued focus of adding complimentary brands into its portfolio, to provide a “one-stop-shop” for its dealer network.

OnGuard’s announcement comes weeks after the introduction of Look pedals into Raleigh’s UK portfolio – and 2022 exclusive introductions including Stan’s NoTubes and Northwave Shoes and Clothing.