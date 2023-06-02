Digital advertising agency Girodilento launched by Scott Purchas

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new digital advertising agency, Girodilento, has officially launched, headed up by Scott Purchas.

Girodilento originally launched in 2010 as a cycle blog for content focussed around road cycling, with traffic growing to 10,000 visitors a month.

Through his work on the blog, Purchas was in contact with a number of sports and cycling businesses, which led to conversations around social media and digital marketing.

Having then worked as a freelance consultant in digital marketing, Purchas has now opted to expand his business into a full digital advertising agency.

Purchas said: “While there’s no doubt, the sports and outdoor industries are facing headwinds, digital advertising and marketing remains a cost effective and measurable way of putting key products in front of targeted customers.

“Working with a specialist like Girodilento means that brands and marketing teams can have the confidence they’re getting the right results without necessarily needing to invest in specialist staff. Girodilento helps brands extend their marketing capabilities and delivery, enabling them to focus in-house staff on the most strategic activities.”

During his freelance activities, Purchas has delivered over 1,000 digital ad campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube, and Google Ads for well known brands.

Among the brands Purchas has worked with is distributor Upgrade Bikes.

Matt Ryley of Upgrade said: “Scott’s help has been invaluable on Upgrade’s digital marketing journey and we’ve always seen excellent results. Girodilento integrates seamlessly with and compliments our in-house marketing team and continues to be a safe pair of hands working transparently with us towards our digital objectives. We’d happily recommend Girodilento to other cycling and sports businesses.”

Andy Baddeley, CEO of the Running Channel, another organisation working with Girodilento, added: “Scott has made a tangible difference to our digital advertising. He’s focused, results-driven and can handle challenging and pressured briefs. We’ve seen some great results of our work together to date and look forward to continuing this journey.”

Read more: Spoon Customs suspends carbon bike production to manage backlog, cites ‘perfect storm’ in 2022

A new website is under development but more information on can be found at: https://girodilento.com/consulting/ and Scott Purchas can be contacted at scottp@girodilento.com