Raleigh UK to start distributing Look pedals and cleats

From May, Raleigh UK will begin to distribute Look pedals and cleats in the UK market.

The partnership will have a particular focus on targeting independent bike dealers and ranging Look pedals in store.

The new collaboration ensures distribution of pedals and cleats to all areas across the UK, demonstrating Look’s commitment to grow its market share on these shores.

Alex Felis, global export sales manager at Look Cycle International, said: “Look is proud to be a true global brand with a reach and popularity that has been earned through a dedication to product innovation and excellence.

“This includes a strong and ever-growing presence in the UK, where athletes have shown an unwavering appetite to ride Look pedals for many years.

“We welcome this new partnership with Raleigh UK LTD, a leading bike and parts distribution specialist in the UK. It will allow Look to benefit from Raleigh’s high-quality service and dedicated support to their retailers”.

Look’s pedals range, made in France, include the Keo range for road, X-Track and Roc range for MTB and trail, as well as trekking and urban ranges – offering dealers a portfolio of pedals across all riding disciplines.

Peter Hunt, Raleigh UK’s head of brand and marketing, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to expand our reach into the pedal market for some time and when conversations began with Look, we knew there was a great fit and synergy between our businesses.

“We are excited to welcome Look into the Raleigh portfolio and deliver the great plans we have established together.

For any retailers interested in becoming a Look stockist, please contact your Raleigh account manager or contact sales@raleigh.co.uk for more information.