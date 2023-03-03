German custom bike brand Velo De Ville to launch in UK at The Cycle Show 2023 

Share Facebook

German custom bike brand Velo De Ville is due to launch in the UK and Ireland at the 2023 Cycle Show in London.

The family-run business, based Nordrhein Westfalen region of western Germany, was founded in the 1960s, and offers a range of mechanical bikes, pedelecs, and e-cargo bikes.

Velo De Ville will be showcasing its products at the Cycle Show in Alexandra Palace, London, from 21st-23rd April, as the brand makes its products available to UK dealers for the first time.

Alain Thiemann, CEO of Velo De Ville, said: “What sets Velo De Ville apart is that we produce all of our bikes custom made, according to the individual wishes of the customer. No bikes are built and stockpiled in a warehouse, which is commonplace for most bicycle manufacturers.

“This includes selecting the size, colour and detailed specification of their choosing. Something that we have been doing successfully in Europe for many years.”

The brand said this custom-made principle enables the cyclist to customise their bike to their specific needs via the online configurator and with the help of their dealer.

All the bikes are manufactured in the purpose built, 14,000 metres squared factory in Western Germany. Every frame comes in 33 different colours and is powder coated onsite at their modern manufacturing facility.

Dealers can use the Velo De Ville online portal to pre-order bikes. When a customer decides to place an order, the dealer can configure their pre-ordered bikes according to the wishes of their customer. This way of flexible pre-ordering reduces risks for the dealer and still offers the possibility of customisation, the brand said.

The brand launched their first e-cargo bike, the FR8 (Freight) at Eurobike last year and has seen significant demand for the urban mobility model.

Dealers interested in the brand or anyone heading to The Cycle Show can get in touch directly with the UK Country Manager Jason Tolan via Jason.tolan@velo-de-ville.com to make an enquiry or to arrange an appointment at Alexandra Palace.