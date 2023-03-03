The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 3rd March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Supervisor – Mud Dock

We are currently recruiting for a new Sales Supervisor to join our bike shop. This is a very unique opportunity as Mud Dock typically runs a very low staff turnover, as we like to stick around. As well as helping our Store Manager keeping your team engaged and motivated, you will need to embrace a real passion and understanding of cycling along with trends and new tech. You maintain the efficient and effective operational day-to-day running of the store as well as leading your sales team from the front.

Bike Mechanic – Motion Forward

Primary responsibility: To repair, service and maintain build a small fleet of hire bicycles, including e-bikes to a high standard, logging all repairs and maintenance on a service application.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail, taking responsibility for your own diary/workload but to work as part of a team of mechanics. Desirable: You should have a working knowledge of bike mechanics and maintenance and a love of everything cycling. A full UK driving license is also desirable but not required.

Workshop Lead/ Mechanic – Prologue Performance Cycling

Prologue Performance Cycling is a high-end road bike shop and café in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Prologue opened in 2014 and has seen year on year growth leading to an expansion of the business last year with the opening of a new bike showroom within the same location to enable us to better display the range of bikes we stock from brands such as Cervelo, Pinarello, Colnago, BMC and Bianchi and to provide an enhanced customer experience.

We are recruiting for either a highly skilled workshop mechanic or workshop lead to take responsibility for the day-today running of a busy workshop with a focus on custom builds, all aspects of bike repair and a strong focus on the best brands then industry has to offer.

We have an exciting opportunity for someone who currently works or would like to work within the cycling industry to work in our busy destination store between Chester & Wrexham.

Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic sales person who places customer experience at the top of their priority list whilst maximising every sales opportunity. You will be highly and actively passionate about cycling and have a friendly, approachable and personable nature. A thirst for knowledge and a ‘can do’ attitude is essential, as is being a team player, experience in cycle retail is desirable but not essential. Working hours will be based on 40 hours across a five-out-of-seven day week which will include working weekends.