MTB clothing brand Dharco aims to expand in Europe

Australian MTB lifestyle brand Dharco has officially opened its European subsidiary, and has plans to expand its retailer network.

The brand, founded in 2012 in Sydney by Mandy Davis and Matthieu Taris, offers products inspired by Australian surf culture, with bright colours and tropical designs.

Dharco says it values inclusion, offering kit for men, women and kids, as well gear for adaptive riders.

Ashley Peterson, general manager for Europe, said: “We are creating a sustainable, authentic and thriving business in Europe, also for our dealers. B2B service is a top priority, this is why we’ve decided to handle our retailer business directly and are committed to working with agility. In times like these we need to support one another. No pressure for our retailers to take on massive indent orders when the stock room is already full, they can order what they need when they need it. We’re shipping now from the Netherlands and can be flexible to help our dealers give their customers what they really want. ”

Dharco Europe said it is actively seeking new dealers in the EU region, and has staff ready to handle B2B and B2C service.

In 2023, Dharco is represented by 197 athletes and ambassadors globally, of which 38 are European riders ranging in ages from 14 to 53.

The brand also sponsors five UCI enduro and downhill team, including Commencal – Muc-Off, Forbidden Synthesis team, and Pink Bike DH Racing.

The brand said: “Fun is a top priority and Dharco does things differently (and they like that). From product design to business development, Dharco leads by their hearts and is driven by their love for people, the planet and MTB.”

Dharco said its European wing will be active at MTB events throughout the season.

For more information on becoming an official Dharco dealer, partnerships or need to find out if white pants do indeed make you go faster, get in touch via ride@dharco.com