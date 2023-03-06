RideWrap opens installation facility in Greater London

Share Facebook

RideWrap is continuing to grow its UK operation with a new installation facility in Greater London.

Opening in February, the bike protection specialists will now be able to assist UK riders by fitting products at Cycle Exchange in Kingston, on the London-Surrey border.

The new space allows bike owners to get RideWrap products cut and installed by the shop’s team of experts, purchase tailored protection kits and get advice on other bike protection products.

RideWrap has combined a background in precision engineering and built a proprietary system that produces frame protection components for all bikes and riders.

The film used in their products is engineered specifically to protect bicycles and each wrap comes with a 10-year warranty against yellowing and cracking.

RideWrap products are self-repairing and superhydrophobic so will repel water and dirt.

Kits are available in either matte or gloss finish to match factory paint and are nearly invisible once installed.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Since the beginning, our objective has been simple: help riders get the most out of their time riding bikes.

“With some of the UK’s best trails in the area, Surrey has proven to be a hotbed of the UK riding scene and supports our favourite after work activities.

“Having an install shop in the Surrey area means that we can better support riders, industry partners, trail associations, and the entire cycling community with bike protection products.”

The new installation centre is the latest development in RideWrap’s UK operation after it opened a production centre on these shores in August 2021.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday at 27 Sury Basin, Kingston upon Thames, KT2 5NZ, and appointments can be booked by emailing: protect@ridewrap.ca.

Each installation will cost £140 + the price of the kit itself.

For more information, visit: www.RideWrap.com