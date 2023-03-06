Science in Sport signs three-year partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University 

Share Facebook

Sports nutrition brand Science in Sport has signed a new partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University, to aid research and product development.

The three year partnership will see Science in Sport (SiS) use the university’s state-of-the-art facilities to develop nutrition products for athletes.

Manchester Metropolitan University is currently partnered with Manchester City Football Club, Manchester City Women’s Football Club, City in the Community, Manchester United Foundation and the Manchester Giants basketball team, and has worked with Olympic and Paralympic medal-winning athletes.

Sam Driver, commercial director of performance solutions at SiS, said: “We work with the world’s best sports teams and athletes, learning what they need to succeed before conducting world-class science and research to create and craft the products required for them to perform at their peak, across all endurance sports. I’m delighted we have signed a multi-year agreement with Manchester Met to demonstrate our commitment in this regard.”

London-based brand SiS develops, manufactures and markets nutrition products for a wide range of professional athletes and sports enthusiasts.

SiS is available from a variety of channels, including directly online, through third-party sites including Amazon and Tmall, and has extensive UK distribution to retailers.

The partnership’s research programme involves embedding a PhD student, who will work alongside and be supervised by the university’s Dr Mark Hearris, lecturer in exercise metabolism and nutrition, and Dr Fiona Simpson, a specialist physicist in magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Dr Hearris said: “We are truly excited to be partnering with SiS to support their commitment to deliver world-class research through their innovative research programme. With the increasing demand placed on athletes and their relentless competitive schedule, this partnership will focus on optimising athlete recovery to allow them to perform day after day.”

Professor James Morton, director of performance solutions at SiS, said: “SiS are proud to continue our longstanding commitment to science and innovation through a new strategic partnership with Dr Mark Hearris and Dr Fiona Simpson at Manchester Metropolitan University. It will allow us to continue our collaborations with global research centres of excellence in our pursuit of developing evidence based performance solutions to athletes. With a strategic focus on recovery, we believe this partnership will lead to exciting innovations that will allow athletes to optimise their recovery and truly achieve their full performance potential.”