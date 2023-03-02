Ribble Cycles launches new collective of riders 

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has just announced a new collective of sponsored ridings, competing across various disciplines.

The Ribble Collective is a group of 16 riders from various backgrounds, who will be riding and competing on Ribble bikes throughout 2023.

According to the Preston-based bike brand, these riders will be brand ambassadors and product testers, who will provide feedback on Ribble products, and aim to inspire a wider audience to get involved in cycling.

Ribble had previously been the headline sponsor of the Ribble-Weldtite domestic racing team, before the squad folded at the end of 2022.

The Ribble Collective will be racing on a mixture of bikes from Ribble’s Ultra SL R, Endurance SL R, Gravel SL and Ultra Tri ranges.

Neil Pinkawa, head of brand marketing at Ribble, said: “For 2023, we had the vision to look at the cycling landscape creatively and introduce this new model, allowing us to work in close collaboration with each individual rider and support them to achieve their own riding goals as well as telling their own unique story on two wheels. We are really excited about the future of the Ribble Collective and we feel we have built a strong, diverse and varied roster of riders for the 2023 season.”

The riders will all ride with the same custom paint scheme bikes and have been provided with cycling kit, in partnership with Huub.

Other partners supporting the initiative are sports nutrition brand OTE and Mavic.

Ribble added that the collective is no-obligatory secondary sponsor model, with no rider having to represent a particular brand or supplier, freeing them up to obtain their own secondary sponsorship opportunities beyond Ribble.

The brand partners working with the Collective offer those riders new to the world of being a privateer access to such brands and products in the first stages of their career, Ribble said

The Ribble Collective Class of ‘23

Joe Laverick – Road, Gravel & TT

Amira Mellor – Gravel & Road

Mikey Mottram – Gravel & Road

Maddy Nutt – Gravel & Road

Tom Couzens – Road, Gravel & MTB

Cam Jeffers – Road

Ben Chilton – Road & CX

Metheven Bond – Gravel

Sean McFarlane – Tri

Dee Allen – Tri

Saoirse Pottie – E-Endurance

The Ribble Collective also incorporates 5 of it’s own competitively riding employees, as a Factory Division of the Ribble Collective community;

James Holloway – TT

Tom Simms – Tri

Kathy Beresford – Endurance & MTB

Daniel Jones – Endurance

Calvin O’Keefe – Endurance