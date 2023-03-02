SRAM releases new Force AXS groupset, developed for WorldTour pros 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SRAM has released the latest development in its Force AXS groupset, including a new shifter designer and updated rear derailleur.

Available from March 2023, and distributed by ZyroFisher, the complete groupset will retail from £1,533 up to £2,228.

Highlights in the redesigned groupset include a reshaped shifter for greater comfort, a single cage length derailleur for a variety of cassette sizes, and integrated chainrings on the 2x chainset.

SRAM said: “The most precise Force AXS is here. Upgraded with technologies developed for WorldTour pros, and a striking aesthetic all its own.

“Choose from integrated power solutions for road and gravel. Go further with intelligent gear ranges. Personalize it with the power of AXS.

“Enjoy redesigned shifter paddles, a sleeker hood shape, and the consistent feel of hydraulic stopping power.

“More than an update, it’s a departure from everything you thought you knew about the equation of Force.”

The Force AXS groupset, the second tier in SRAM’s catalogue, is also lighter than previous iterations, with the 2x set with power meter now coming in 4g lighter at 2,896g.

SRAM’s new shifter hoods come with a redesigned shape to fit more hand sizes.

The brand said: “Small changes can make a big difference. We optimized the Force AXS hood shape to provide increased finger wrap for more hand sizes, so you can stay secure sprinting for town lines, committing to the rut in a muddy CX race, or chattering down a long gravel descent. What hasn’t changed is the power and modulation of our acclaimed hydraulic disc brakes. Intuitive shift logic and easy-to-find shift paddles mean these controls, dare we say it, really sparkle.”

The Force AXS derailleur comes in a single cage length and works with any cassette size from 10-28T to 10-36T, in either 1x or 2x configurations.

SRAM said: “This derailleur truly does it all and looks good doing it. The single cage length works with any cassette size from 10-28T to 10-36T, in 1x or 2x configurations. Shifts are fast and precise, and the Orbit fluid damper keeps the chain in control, whether the obstacle you’re hitting is a pothole or a root. And the graphics pop just the right amount, to remind you that you have the coolest fully wireless drivetrain out there.”