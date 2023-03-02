Gtechniq announces rider sponsorships for 2023

Share Facebook

Cleaning and protection brand Gtechniq has announced its rider sponsorships for 2023, as the automotive brand continues its move into the bike trade.

Based in Northamptonshire, Gtechniq has a long history in the motor industry, but last year launched its first range of bicycle products – Gtechniq Bike.

As part of the move into cycling, the brand has joined forces with mountain bikers Jono Jones, Ben Moore and Sam Johnson.

All three riders are using Gtechniq products on their bikes, including the ceramic coating to protect their frames.

Jono Jones, who races across MTB disciplines, said: “It’s fantastic to be supported by Gtechniq. The team there are passionate about making riding your bike more fun and if that means I can spend more time riding and less time cleaning then I’m all for it. It’s really beneficial to have great cleaning and protection products – it makes your performance better, makes your bike and components last longer and ultimately makes it easier to clean.”

Dom Berry, head of marketing at Gtechniq said: “Seriously fun, seriously clean is a sentiment that we think about a lot. Jono, Ben and Sam approach their riding in the same way we approach bike protection and cleaning. We’re serious about performance and results but we enjoy the journey and we’re looking forward to following their journey throughout the year.”

This year Gtechniq attended COREbike in Whittlebury Hall, Northamptonshire for the first time.

Its range of bike products includes bike clean, bike clean concentrate, bike wash, ceramic quick coat, drivetrain degreaser, tri-clean, bike ceramic and kit protector.

The brand was founded in 2001 by Dr Drew Gill, who was dissatisfied with the performance of car and yacht care products, and developed a new type of lacquer.

After securing a major contract to protect the fleet of Roll Royce cars belonging to the Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong, Gtechniq has continued to expand its product range across a variety of markets.