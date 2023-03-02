Squire releases its first range of wearable cycle locks 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Historic lock brand Squire has launched its first range of wearable security equipment for the cycle market, Straplok.

The Straplok range features the high security, Sold Secure Bicycle Silver-approved Straplock 35, constructed from a multi-cable high tensile steel core designed to be resistant to attack from bike thieves.

For a more compact option, Squire has also released the Straplok 10 and Straplok Combi 10 models, which are key and combination locks respectively.

Squire’s cycling products are distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.

The Straplok 35 weighs just 1.26kg and is 85cm in length, and comes with A silicone outer layer wrapped in a stylish Neoprene cover that is both comfortable to wear and kind to your bike frame. An adjustable extender strap is included for added flexibility.

Users can connect multiple Straplok 35s together to extend the reach of the lock when securing additional bikes. Also available as a Keyed Alike two-pack.

The Straplok™ 35 and Straplok™ 10 models both feature a unique linear pin locking mechanism. The dimple key slots into the lock body without the need for turning, and the push button releases the strap for quick and easy operation.

Weighing 0.04kg and 0.10kg respectively, Straplok 10 and Straplok Combi 10 offer a wide variety of short stay security solutions, an ideal deterrent against the opportunist thief.

These multi-functional lightweight locks can be used to lock your bikes, helmets, accessories, or wheels. The Straplok 10 is also available as a Keyed Alike Triple Pack.

Read more: SRAM releases new Force AXS groupset, developed for WorldTour pros

Squire was founded in 1780 and is well known in home and business security, as well as being known for its high security motorbike locks.

The family-run business, based just outside Wolverhampton, has been making bike locks since 1960, but has recently renewed its focus on the cycling sector.

Pricing:

Straplok 35: £74.99

Straplok 10 combination: £19.99

Straplok 10 key: £16.99