Strava announces integration with Spotify

Strava has announced a new in-app integration with Spotify that enables users to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks while recording activities on Strava.

From now, users can play, pause, resume, skip and browse Spotify favourites from the record screen on Strava.

This new integration removes the need for Spotify free and Premium users to switch between apps and allows them to tap into the motivation that gets them moving.

Now, Spotify users can listen to their curated workout playlists with some of their favourite tracks and artists.

Spotify found “I’m Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rehxa and David Guetta, “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X and “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras were some of the top-streamed workout songs globally from the past month.

With the London marathon around the corner, Calvin Harris, Florence+The Machine and David Guetta are among the most added artists to “London Marathon” user generated playlists.

Mateo Ortega, Strava’s vice president of connected partnerships, said: “Over time, the consumption of music has evolved dramatically from CDs to streaming, which has opened the door for audio to inspire us in ways it couldn’t before.

“We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the centre of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava.”

Ian Geller, VP of business development at Spotify, said: “One of our biggest goals at Spotify is to be everywhere our listeners are – whether that’s on a run, in the gym, or anyplace in between.

“This integration with Strava is another way we’re moving with our listeners and allowing them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love.”

From Thursday, April 20, Strava is also taking over the “Workout” playlist on Spotify.

The “Workout” playlist can be found here.