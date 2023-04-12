The Electric Bike Shop and Cube partner for second time with new Gloucester store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new Cube store, in partnership with The Electric Bike Shop has opened within the retail space at Dobbies Garden Centre, Bath Road, Gloucester.

Cube Store Gloucester is partnered with and working alongside The Electric Bike Shop, following the success of the first store partnership in Southampton, which opened last November.

Dan White, director of Cube Bikes UK, said: We are delighted to be opening our second UK concept store in partnership with The Electric Bike Shop.

“The new retail set up in Gloucester is fantastic with our very best bike ranges available, a first class workshop and an excellent specialist store team dedicated to providing a first class experience to our customers.”

The new Gloucester store is home to more than 100 electric and non-electric bikes including cargo bikes, mountain bikes, road/gravel and commute/leisure, as well as an extensive collection of parts and accessories from the Cube and Acid ranges.

Speaking on the new retail space, store manager Vince Mackie said: “We are excited to announce the opening of this Cube Concept Store, running alongside our successful Electric Bike Shop here at Gloucester.

“We are now the premier destination for all things Cube. Supported by my enthusiastic and highly experienced team, we will continue to offer the very highest levels of customer service for all your electric and non-electric bicycle requirements.”

Read more: Online retailer ProBikeKit set to close, according to multiple reports

The Gloucester store is part of the continued growth plan being implemented by The Electric Bike Shop.

The company opened its 11th location last month in Cardiff and local business leaders attended an open day at the end of March to celebrate the the new site at The Aspect on 140 Queen Street.

The event included a presentation from commercial manager Iwan Jones with support from The Electric Bike Shop partners, Barclays, Muc-off and Sustrans.