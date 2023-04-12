Roval launches two new wheelsets, Alpinist SLX and Terra CLX II

Share Facebook

Roval has launched two new wheelsets for the 2023 road and gravel season, the Alpinist SLX and the Terra CLX II.

The Alpinist SLX is the alloy version of the brand’s carbon Alpinist CLX II.

Roval describes it as “the pinnacle of what can be achieved with alloy” as it looks to bring the handling and low weight of the carbon wheelset at a more affordable price point.

The Terra CLX II carbon wheels are Roval’s “lightest and most durable” edition of its ultra-premium gravel offering.

Alpinist SLX – RRP: £760 (F: £310 – R: £450)



When launched, the Alpinist CLX II was the lightest, best-handling clincher wheelset Roval had made. Designed as a system with its engineers controlling and testing every aspect then developing them hand-in-hand with Specialized tubeless tires, the result was a wheelset with an “otherworldly ride quality” that was held in the highest regard as part of the Alpinist family at Roval.

Roval say they want every rider to experience the ride quality of Alpinist. This is why it created the new Alpinist SLX alloy road wheel — the first alloy product to earn the Alpinist name.

While it’s the same 6069 alloy rim (24mm deep) as the previous SLX rim, its newly engineered shot peen treatment increases fatigue life. Plus, with new DT Swiss 350 hubs and Sapim spokes, the overall weight has been reduced by 30 grams.

Specification:

Weight: 1,485 grams

Depth: 24mm 6069 alloy rim

Tubeless compatible

DT Swiss 350 hubs

Sapim spokes

Terra CLX II – RRP: £2500 (F: £1050 – R: £1450)

Weighing in at just 1250 grams, these wheels are among the lightest in class. Roval were able to reduce the weight from the previous Terra CLX model by 50 grams by utilising new Low Flange Disc (LFD) hubs, borrowed from the Alpinist CLX II wheels.

What’s being carried forward from the previous generation is the rim. Because Terra CLX II is a hooked rim, it can be ridden with almost any tire and pressure. Thanks to the 25mm internal width, they work with 28-47c tires (up to 80 PSI).

The Terra CLX II uses the brand’s LFD hubs with DT Swiss 180 hub internals and SINC ceramic bearings.

Specification: