British shoe brand Quoc launches its latest range

British premium cycling shoe brand Quoc has released its latest products, including MTB, road, and slide models.
The Lalashan Collection has been inspired by the landscapes of Taiwan’s Lalashn Mountain Range.
With the new range, Quoc has introduced four new models, including the Escape Road and Escape Off-Road shoes, which are an entirely new product line.
The launch also features the Gran Tourer XC, an MTB adaption of the popular Gran Tourer gravel shoes, and the new Lala Slide, a first venture into athleisure for Quoc.
Founded in 2009, Quoc aims to offer premium, high-performance, comfortable footwear.
All these new models will be available from April 12 2023, in sizes EU38-EU47.
Gran Tourer XC – off road adventure show for MTB
- Quoc technology Dual Dial closure system for fitted precision
- Stiff carbon composite outsole encaged in a TPU tread
- Replaceable toe spike for excellent grip
- Abrasion-resistant microfibre
- Rubber toe cap protection
- Three arch inserts for custom-like fit
- Weight: 342g (EU43) The Gran Tourer XC is the ultimate, off-road adventure shoe.
MSRP: £240 GBP | $310 USD | €275 EUR
Escape Road – Ultra-distance show for mixed terrain
- Quoc technology single dial closure system for micro-adjustable support
- Carbon composite outsole balancing stiffness and comfort
- Durable, easy-to-clean PU upper
- Organically structured ventilation air holes for breathability
- Replaceable Heel Pad
- Weight: 262g (EU43)
MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR
Escape Off-Road – new-look MTB shoe
- Quoc technology Single Dial closure system
- Glass fibre/Nylon composite outsole with TPU tread
- Spike sockets for optional attachments
- Resilient, easy-to-clean PU upper
- Reinforced toe cap guard
- Weight: 311g (EU43)
MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR
Lala Slide – post-ride slip-on
- Anatomically designed footbed
- Grippy, anti-slip outdoor tread
- Durable, quality microfibre
- Extra-thick straps for comfort and support
- Textured aeration footbed allowing maximum airflow and breathability
- Weight: 150g (EU43)
MSRP: £39 GBP | $50 USD | €45 EUR