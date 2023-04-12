British shoe brand Quoc launches its latest range

Share Facebook

British premium cycling shoe brand Quoc has released its latest products, including MTB, road, and slide models.

The Lalashan Collection has been inspired by the landscapes of Taiwan’s Lalashn Mountain Range.

With the new range, Quoc has introduced four new models, including the Escape Road and Escape Off-Road shoes, which are an entirely new product line.

The launch also features the Gran Tourer XC, an MTB adaption of the popular Gran Tourer gravel shoes, and the new Lala Slide, a first venture into athleisure for Quoc.

Founded in 2009, Quoc aims to offer premium, high-performance, comfortable footwear.

All these new models will be available from April 12 2023, in sizes EU38-EU47.

Gran Tourer XC – off road adventure show for MTB

Quoc technology Dual Dial closure system for fitted precision

Stiff carbon composite outsole encaged in a TPU tread

Replaceable toe spike for excellent grip

Abrasion-resistant microfibre

Rubber toe cap protection

Three arch inserts for custom-like fit

Weight: 342g (EU43) The Gran Tourer XC is the ultimate, off-road adventure shoe.

MSRP: £240 GBP | $310 USD | €275 EUR

Escape Road – Ultra-distance show for mixed terrain

Quoc technology single dial closure system for micro-adjustable support

Carbon composite outsole balancing stiffness and comfort

Durable, easy-to-clean PU upper

Organically structured ventilation air holes for breathability

Replaceable Heel Pad

Weight: 262g (EU43)

MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR

Escape Off-Road – new-look MTB shoe

Quoc technology Single Dial closure system

Glass fibre/Nylon composite outsole with TPU tread

Spike sockets for optional attachments

Resilient, easy-to-clean PU upper

Reinforced toe cap guard

Weight: 311g (EU43)

MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR

Lala Slide – post-ride slip-on

Anatomically designed footbed

Grippy, anti-slip outdoor tread

Durable, quality microfibre

Extra-thick straps for comfort and support

Textured aeration footbed allowing maximum airflow and breathability

Weight: 150g (EU43)

MSRP: £39 GBP | $50 USD | €45 EUR