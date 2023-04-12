Garmin launches new mid-range Edge GPS computers, with solar charging 

Garmin has released the latest versions of its Edge GPS computers, which now feature solar charging and advanced coaching features.
The new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series models now include adaptive coaching, which recommends daily workouts to riders, ClimbPro ascent planner, and enhanced positioning accuracy.
Both models also come in solar charging and non-solar charging models, to vary the price points.
Edge 540 Solar and Edge 840 Solar have suggested retail prices of £449.99 and £519.99, respectively. The non-solar Edge 540 has a suggested retail price of £349.99, while the non-solar Edge 840 has a suggested retail price of £449.99. Sensor bundles for each device are also available.
Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “We are excited to introduce the new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series to the global cycling community. Touting new performance tracking metrics, mapping upgrades and solar charging options, these new Edge cycling computers are a game-changer for our customers and are the perfect tool to dramatically elevate any cyclist’s training.”
Read more: British shoe brand Quoc launches its latest range
New features:
- Cycling ability and course demands: Identify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist and prepare for the demands of a specific course by focusing training in the right areas.
- Targeted adaptive coaching: Whether cycling indoors or outdoors, riders can view daily suggested workouts and training prompts, plus receive personalised coaching that adapts based on training load, recovery and the demands of upcoming events.
- Real-time stamina: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride to help influence training efforts or see how much further the current pace can be maintained.
- Power guide: Manage efforts with power targets throughout a course.
- ClimbPro ascent planner: View the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding freely without course navigation or search for climbs directly on the Edge and in the Garmin Connect smartphone app before heading out.
- Multi-band GNSS: Cyclists can easily find their way with enhanced positioning accuracy via multi-band GNSS technology. Plus, Edge 540/840 operates well in challenging environments, such as dense forests or urban environments.
- Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens on solar models extends battery life to up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists up to an extra 25 minutes per hour during daytime riding.