Garmin launches new mid-range Edge GPS computers, with solar charging 

Garmin has released the latest versions of its Edge GPS computers, which now feature solar charging and advanced coaching features.

The new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series models now include adaptive coaching, which recommends daily workouts to riders, ClimbPro ascent planner, and enhanced positioning accuracy.

Both models also come in solar charging and non-solar charging models, to vary the price points.

Edge 540 Solar and Edge 840 Solar have suggested retail prices of £449.99 and £519.99, respectively. The non-solar Edge 540 has a suggested retail price of £349.99, while the non-solar Edge 840 has a suggested retail price of £449.99. Sensor bundles for each device are also available.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “We are excited to introduce the new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series to the global cycling community. Touting new performance tracking metrics, mapping upgrades and solar charging options, these new Edge cycling computers are a game-changer for our customers and are the perfect tool to dramatically elevate any cyclist’s training.”

New features: