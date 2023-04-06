The Electric Bike Shop opens Cardiff store

Share Facebook

The Electric Bike Shop has officially opened a new store in Cardiff, its 11th location in the UK.

Local business leaders attended an open day at the end of March to celebrate the opening of the new site at The Aspect on 140 Queen Street.

The event included a presentation from commercial manager Iwan Jones with support from The Electric Bike Shop partners, Barclays, Muc-off and Sustrans.

Further to the opening, The Electric Bike Shop are working with the For Cardiff Card to offer extra benefits to local Cardiff businesses.

Speaking about the day and the new Cardiff store, Iwan Jones said: “We decided to put a slightly different spin on this store opening by encouraging local businesses and organisations with an interest in active travel and sustainability to attend, network, and support each other’s efforts.

“Barclays Eagle Labs were invaluable in their support of this event. As a result of its great turnout and success, we are looking to replicate this model at future store openings and periodically within our existing sites.”

The Electric Bike Shop is continuing to grow its operation and recently announced the appointment of Dan Murtagh and Andrew Wood to senior positions.

Dan Murtagh has joined the specialist electric bike retailer as head of retail with Andrew Wood taking up the role of head of marketing.

Following his appointment, Wood said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining The Electric Bike Shop family as we expand our product offering with leading brands, increase our store portfolio and continue to deliver excellent customer service across the board.

“We are investing heavily in our future as we set the foundations for our growth.”

The Electric Bike Shop stocks a range of well-known brands including Cube, Thok, Brompton, Tern, Lapierre and Raleigh.