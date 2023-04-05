The Electric Bike Shop appoints new head of retail and head of marketing

The Electric Bike Shop has appointed two new members to its team to take up senior positions.

Dan Murtagh has joined the specialist electric bike retailer as head of retail.

Murtagh has plenty of trade experience and takes up the role after 15 years at Rutland Cycling where he served as retail and operations director.

Joining him at The Electric Bike Shop is Andrew Wood, who will take up the role of head of marketing

Wood has more than 20 years of sports marketing experience on both the brand and retail side with businesses such as Puma, M&S, Runners Need and Cycle Surgery.

Following his appointment, Wood said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining The Electric Bike Shop family as we expand our product offering with leading brands, increase our store portfolio and continue to deliver excellent customer service across the board.

“We are investing heavily in our future as we set the foundations for our growth.”

The two appointments are part of The Electric Bike Shop’s continued growth.

The specialist independent retailer has been selling electric bikes for more than six years and opened its first store in Bristol in 2017.

Since then, it has grown rapidly and now boasts 11 stores nationwide with more planned to be opened this year.

In November last year, the retailer partnered with Cube to open a new store in Southampton after taking over the location from Pure Electric, retaining the majority of the store colleagues.

The store is home to more than 100 electric, non-electric and children’s bikes, as well as an extensive collection of parts and accessories from the Cube and Acid ranges.

Following the opening, Karl Haden, CEO of The Electric Bike Shop, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Cube on this new venture. There is no better place to launch the latest UK-based Cube Store than in Southampton.

“It’s with great excitement that we can present this well-respected and prestigious cycling brand’s leading products to new UK customers via this unique shopping experience.”

Further information on The Electric Bike Shop can be found online