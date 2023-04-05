Komoot launches ‘Send to Device’ feature for Garmin cycling computers and smartwatches

Share Facebook

Komoot has announced the launch of ‘Send to Device’, an industry-first feature that allows users to start navigating Tours on their Garmin device with the tap of a button.

The new feature is available on Garmin smartwatches and GPS cycling computers that can run the Komoot Connect IQ app, downloadable via the Garmin Connect IQ Store.

The ‘Send to Device’ Feature

Whether it’s an after work ride, a trail run at the weekend or a multi-day hike, Komoot users that navigate with a Garmin device can stop scrolling through routes trying to find the right one.

From now, all they need to do is open the Tour they want to use on the Komoot mobile app or website and click ‘Send to Device’.

When users then go to the Komoot Connect IQ app on their Garmin device, the Tour will pop up, and the adventure can begin.

Rob Hermans, product manager at Komoot said: “To deliver on our mission of helping people explore more of the great outdoors — wherever and however they want — we invest a lot of resources in user research as our community’s feedback is vital.

“Finding a Komoot route and starting navigation on a Garmin device was a multi-click process.

“Now, thanks to the ‘Send to Device’ feature and the Komoot Connect IQ app, our users have the ability to synchronise their route in a simpler way and enjoy a smooth navigation experience like never before.”

For the best experience, users should make sure their Komoot Connect IQ app is up-to-date, version 3.6.4 or newer.

Update routes mid-Tour

Exclusively for users that use a Garmin smartwatch in Komoot’s navigation mode, ‘Send to Device’ also delivers flexibility on the go.

Users can now adjust, switch, and update their route mid-Tour without ending and restarting the current activity — whether they want to re-route for a coffee stop or find the nearest shop to pick up supplies for their journey.

The Komoot app on Connect IQ

Available for download via the Garmin Connect IQ Store, the Komoot Connect IQ app allows users to connect their Garmin device with their Komoot account for route planning and navigation.

Once the connection has been set, users can plot their routes on the Komoot mobile app or website and synchronise them on their Garmin device.

Ben Thompson, director of business development at Komoot, said: “Ease-of-use is the industry standard when it comes to GPS devices.

“Providing Komoot users with the best navigation experience on their Garmin devices has always been a priority of our collaboration with Garmin.

“We also wanted Komoot to be the app of choice for Garmin users who want the smoothest route synchronisation available — allowing adventure enthusiasts to spend more time outdoors instead of fiddling with their devices.”