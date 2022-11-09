New Cube store opens in Southampton in partnership with The Electric Bike Shop

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new Cube store in Southampton opened last week, on Friday 4th November, in Brunswick Place, Southampton.

Cube Store Southampton is partnered with and working alongside The Electric Bike Shop, after the cycling retail chain and Cube Bikes UK took over the Southampton store from Pure Electric in August this year, retaining the majority of the store colleagues.

The new Southampton store is home to over 100 electric, non-electric and children’s bikes, as well as an extensive collection of parts and accessories from the Cube and Acid ranges.

Dan White, director of Cube Bikes UK, said: “We are very happy that we can take this step with a strong partner like TEBS. The location and the building provide the opportunity to show and offer our broad collection of bikes and accessories to Southampton and the surrounding area.

“It is great to see that we can take the next step with our partner TEBS and intensify our cooperation. Consumers can experience what our brand stands for in Southampton and now have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Cube.

“The store in Southampton will be the first store in the UK to have Cube 2023 bicycles and accessories on the shop floor.”

The store can be found at 9 Brunswick House, Brunswick Place, Southampton SO15 2BD. It is the first of many new Cube concept stores proposed to open UK-wide within the next two years.

Cube said it has plans to open up more concept stores across the country, with one opening in Gloucester before the end of the year and Nottingham to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Read more: Cambrian appoints Upgrade as its wholesale partner to create a wider dealer purchase pathway for Goodyear

Karl Haden, CEO of The Electric Bike Shop, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Cube on this new venture. There is no better place to launch the latest UK-based Cube Store than in Southampton.

“It’s with great excitement that we can present this well-respected and prestigious cycling brand’s leading products to new UK customers via this unique shopping experience.”