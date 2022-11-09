Pim Ramselaar joins Moore Large as brand manager for Tern Bikes and Lake Cycling

Share Facebook

Pim Ramselaar has joined Derbyshire-based bicycle and accessories distributor Moore Large as brand manager, overseeing brands Tern Bikes and Lake Cycling.

Ramselaar has built a career in the bike industry since leaving school, honing his skills across a multitude of positions spanning account management, store management, and, most recently, as a brand manager.

Gaining experience in High Street cycle and accessories retailers such as Hargroves Cycles, Leisure lakes, and The Bike Rooms in Swindon before moving onto more strategic business-to-business roles with Neptune and Silverfish, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

Adam Garner, co-owner and brand director at Moore Large, said: “I’m delighted to announce Pim is joining the Moore Large team to take the reins of two of our most prestigious brands. As a multi-disciplined distribution partner, we are constantly working to ensure all our brands get the time and attention they deserve.

“Alongside considerable investment in new business systems and wider personnel, Pims appointment ensures we’re well poised to reach our brand objectives and support our network of dealers in reaching sales targets through demand generation activity and exceptional brand representation in-store.

“His background in the industry and deep understanding of the retailer landscape will prove invaluable in identifying a strategy to increase brand awareness and empower our dealers to sell more bikes over the next few months.”

Ramselaar added: “Now is an exciting time for Moore Large, especially for brands Tern and Lake. Economic, health, and social factors are driving consumers to seek more cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and healthier travel methods.

“Tern is unique in its accessories offering, allowing riders to get a premium bike equipped with multiple accessories at a competitive price point. While Lake appeals to a different demographic, its premium position in the market demands equal attention. Lake is more than just another shoe brand. The technology, material capability, and decades of research into Lake products define their position as a leader in the market.

“I’m excited to be a part of the future of each brand. There are strong foundations for growth already in place. While we know there will be some challenges ahead, I’m keen to apply my knowledge and experience at the retailers’ level to supporting our dealers in navigating the way to success over the next 12 months.”

Ramselaar can be contacted via Pim.Ramselaar@moorelarge.co.uk.