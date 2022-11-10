Outdoor Trade Show 2023 now open for new exhibitor bookings

Share Facebook

The Outdoor Trade Show (OTS) 2023 is now open for new exhibitor bookings.

The show will be hosted at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday 13th to Thursday 15th June.

Organisers are now accepting booking requests from new exhibitors wishing to be part of the outdoor sports trade show. Rates start at £85 per sqm space only for OIA members and the early bird booking deadline will run until the 31st January 2023.

As it moves into its 17th year, OTS aims to provide a cost-effective platform for the UK outdoor trade.

Marta Williams, director of MCS PR and Events, OTS organiser, said: “With over half of 2022 exhibitors having already booked their stands, we are looking forward to welcome more brands to the show. We are looking at some new initiatives at next year’s OTS and we will announce a programme of networking events for visitors and exhibitors.”

For 2023, the show will occupy all three halls at the exhibition centre.

Feedback from OTS 2022 from exhibitors and visitors:

Chris Gordon, marketing manager, Lyon Equipment, said: “As usual the OTS show was a busy and productive show for us, the earlier time brought it inside the deadlines for our key brands and make the show a great place for final buyer presentations and gave customers a chance to make final range decisions.”

Gordon Way, MD, Ultra Sport EU, said: “Really happy that we exhibited this year and we will certainly be back.”

Chris King, head of sales at Ardblair Sports Importers Ltd (ASI), said: “For AKU and LEKI, ASI had the ideal balance of number and quality of meetings with retailers and media. After many years, it feels like the outdoor industry has found the right balance of limiting the choice of market format – shows, showrooms and shop visits – in order to make OTS the success it is.”

For further details contact OTS organisers, MCS on t: 0161 437 4634 e: marta@mcspr.co.uk