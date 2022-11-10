Bikmo launches business use cycle insurance to cover riding to and from meetings and appointments at work

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Specialist cycling insurer Bikmo has unveiled a new addition to its product that allows riders to add business use to their policy.

This comes following demand from the UK market to provide cover for cyclists who are cycling to and from meetings and appointments for their work.

The addition of business use is designed to cover those who cycle between meetings and appointments whilst at work. This is an optional extra on top of the current cycle insurance product from Bikmo that offers theft and accidental damage cover as well as many other benefits.

Commuting to and from a workplace is still covered under the standard cycle insurance policy from Bikmo.

David George, CEO of Bikmo said: “In our mission to protect riders and the places we ride, we’re always researching how to extend our already comprehensive cover. Business use protects riders travelling between business meetings or appointments, whether that’s on their single-speed or e-bike.

“We’re thrilled to launch business use with the brand new Brian Johnston & Co partnership, which will help public sector employees get the right cycle insurance they need for their business meetings and appointments.”

With the launch of business use, Bikmo has begun a new partnership with Brian Johnston & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd, an Insurance Broker with over 45 years experience in fleet insurance solutions for the public sector.

The new partnership provides a discount on Bikmo cycle insurance (which can include business use) for their clients.

Read more: New Cube store opens in Southampton in partnership with The Electric Bike Shop

Michael Wells, managing director of Brian Johnston & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd said: “Our public sector clients are increasingly encouraging the use of bicycles and e-bikes by their employees, and in some cases are buying small bicycle fleets for employees’ use.

“We are delighted to work with Bikmo to help clients ensure that appropriate business cover can be taken out where needed, and the premium discounts are a staff benefit for any public sector employee and their immediate family members!”