Yamaha to be presenting sponsor of CABDA Expo’s new E-Mobility Showcase

Yamaha will be the presenting sponsor of CABDA Expo’s new E-Mobility Showcase, the organisers have announced.

CABDA show director Jim Kersten said: “We are thrilled to have Yamaha on board as the showcase sponsor at our 2023 events. I think dealers across the country have been waiting long enough to lay their eyes on these bikes.”

E-mobility brands, including e-bikes and e-powered parts and accessories, have been the fastest-growing categories at the CABDA shows in recent years, and the addition of Yamaha now bolsters the line-up of brands committed to the B2B show.

Drew Engelmann, national sales and marketing manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles, said: “We’re excited to introduce bike shops to our model line-up that now comprises some of the best-in-category fitness and commuter e-bikes, full suspension e-mountain bikes, and drop bar e-gravel bikes.”

CABDA Expo has three shows on deck for early 2023. Early registration for all locations is currently open and still free of charge for retailers.

Kersten said: “If you’re a retailer looking to expand your shop’s current e-bike selection or if you’re still debating how to offer e-bikes and services, our shows are the place to be. From the exhibit hall to the demo track, to our seminar and clinic spaces, we’re working hard to have all our bases covered for the folks looking to expand their e-bike offerings.”

CABDA West takes place from 10th-11th January at the Ontario Convention Center outside Los Angeles.

CABDA Midwest takes place from 8th-9th February at the Schaumburg Convention Center outside Chicago.

CABDA East takes place 8th-9th March at the Meadowlands Expo Center outside New York City.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles line-up includes a variety of power-assist bicycles. Additional information on the show and registration can be accessed at www.cabdashow.com.