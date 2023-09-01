Yamaha strengthens e-bike motor lineup with lightweight PWseries C2

Share Facebook

Yamaha’s line up of compact drive units has been further strengthened with the launch of the new PWseries C2, a lightweight e-bike motor aimed at the urban and commuter segments.

Developed from the PW-CE, the new PWseries C2 delivers 10% more torque than the previous model – giving increased all-around performance on the street.

Yamaha says its small size gives e-bike designers the freedom to create a “manoeuvrable and agile” handling chassis with good ground clearance.

Producing a claimed 55 Nm of torque, the PWseries C2 is a strong performer in urban and rural riding situations. Weighing in at a reported 3kg, the PWseries C2 punches above its weight for many types of entry-level e-bike.

The new PWseries C2 motor benefits from Yamaha’s software that responds to changing conditions

Using a range of sensors, the PWseries C2’s Automatic Support Mode can switch to any one of four different assistance settings depending on the type of riding.

This ability to react to situations such as gradients or headwinds means that the right level of power is automatically transmitted to the pedals whenever required, making this new drive unit ideally suited to different types of riding.

Riders can select from one of four different levels of assist – High, Standard, Eco and Eco+ – enabling them to manage their performance to suit their type of riding.

This also gives riders the opportunity to select an assist mode to match their range requirements.

When the e-bike is being pushed a Walk Assist function provides additional assistance that makes it easier to move when parking or crossing a pedestrian zone.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Over the last 30 years, Yamaha has developed a successful line up of compact and lightweight high-torque drive units that are renowned for their smooth and instant power delivery.

“Using cutting-edge electronic control technologies, Yamaha drive units deliver a natural feeling that provides a unique and enjoyable riding experience.

“Fitted by many leading e-bike brands, Yamaha drive units have established a worldwide reputation for their premium quality, outstanding reliability and efficient global backup.”

The PWseries C2 is fully compatible with all Yamaha displays and batteries, offering increased design flexibility to e-bike manufacturers.