The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 1st September

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanic (Or Apprentice Mechanic) – Recyke Y’Bike

We are recruiting for a new mechanic, or apprentice mechanic, at our Chester le Street Branch! Due to expansion we have space for a new team member to mainly be a mechanic, but due to the smaller nature of the store may also include serving customers, sales of refurbished bicycles, and helping to assist volunteers.

We can offer many benefits for you joining the team at Recyke such as: Competitive rates of pay, Training opportunities from Cytech, Shimano and other industry leading providers, state of the art EPOS system from Citrus Lime, paid overtime opportunities, personal development plans, Staff events, rides and nights out.

Who we are looking for: Ideally we are looking for a skilled mechanic with Cytech Level 2 (Or equivalent) or time served as a mechanic in a cycle shop or repair business. We may also consider an apprentice mechanic who will follow the industry leading training program from Activate Cycle Academy and Cytech. We would like to see an interest in bikes and ideally some skills already.

Customer Experience Manager – Cyclefit

Cyclefit is one of the world’s leading bike fitting and custom bike companies. Established in 2003 Cyclefit strongly believes that providing excellent customer service is the only way to look after our clients. We are looking for a highly organised person to help us do this, you will be the glue that holds everything together as customers experience their Cyclefit journey.

As a Customer Experience Manager, you will be working closely with our team of bike fitters, mechanics and suppliers to ensure our customers receive excellent service throughout their Cyclefit journey. Customer care and support by managing our customer’s appointments, orders, deliveries and collections.

You will also be responsible for: diary management and bookings – for customers, Cyclefit Technicians, podiatrist and workshop – often combining multi-facetted sessions to achieve the best results for our clients, shipping and deliveries – receiving supplier deliveries and processing on Ascend POS, dealing with imports and courier companies, EPOS and stock management, and shop and product presentation.

Sales Assistant/Assistant Manager – Banjo Cycles

We are currently seeking a full time sales assistant/Assistant Manager staff member at Banjo Cycles in Newbury. The successful candidate will have industry experience, a passion for cycling and be knowledgeable and enthusiastic about all kinds of bikes. If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to be passionate and informative about high end cycling equipment with a focus on delivering a great customer service experience, then we would love to hear from you!

Duties will include: providing excellent levels of customer service, achieving full knowledge of our range and being up to date with the latest technologies in the industry, actively pursue all sales opportunities, maintain a smart, tidy, safe and well merchandised shop floor, complete daily and weekly duties, and playing an active role in maintaining an efficient stock management system.

You will need to be thorough and be able to pay attention to detail, have excellent communication skills both with customers and working colleagues, be able to work as part of a dynamic sales team, have the drive to achieve and the self-motivation to maintain the highest of standards. Any mechanical skills are welcome and will be viewed favourably but not essential for this role.

Store Manager – J.E James Cycles

We are looking for a highly motivated and successful retail manager who wants to take a step up in their career and develop a successful sales team at JE James Cycles Sheffield. You will be responsible for the successful management of all store operations, including management of staff, in order to increase commercial performance and ensure customer satisfaction.

Ultimately, you are accountable for everything that happens within the store and the reputation you create. A big focus is required on developing your team to enhance their skills, shaping a happy and motivated shop which customers love.

As the Manager, your role will include: setting targets for your sales team, motivating them to achieve and succeed, responsible for the implementation of procedures, ensuring your store deliver and maintain a high level of customer service and general management of your team and their daily activities to ensure all aspects of their roles are delivered with a high degree of professionalism.

Sales Agent for South UK – JULBO

We are looking for a sales agent to support the development of our range of bike sunglasses, and protection equipment in South UK. Objective: to rely on your network of bike stores and proximity in order to develop the sales of our brand in the UK.

You’ll be supported by a powerful and dedicated back-office team, including a B2B website to facilitate the process of replenishing your accounts. You’ll also have a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool to record orders and have full visibility of your territory’s performance indicators.

Candidates should have: proven sales experience and track record in the cycle industry, ability to make cold calls and create opportunities, availability to travel to visit customers and participate to industry events. If you’re looking forward to a long-term partner with a sporty, dynamic, young innovative team, we are waiting for you.