Restrap introduces new travel range

Technical bikepacking brand Restrap has released a new travel range with three products.

The lineup is made of the Utility Hip Pack and Rolltop Backpack (in two sizes, 22L and 40L) and the Light Mount.

Restrap describes the Utility Hip Pack as a “meticulously designed piece of kit” tailored to enhance bikepacking expeditions by mixing on-body carrying capacity and on-bike functionality.

This bag is both a hip pack and a bar bag and its adjustable retention system allows for a personalised fit.

The bag’s waist straps fold into the back panel, transforming it into a practical bar bag with a fast strap retention system, letting you switch between hip and bar configurations on-the-go. Also included is a headtube retention system.

It features a roll top closure with a fully waterproof and tape-sealed internal compartment.

Also included is reflective detailing to enhance visibility during low-light conditions, and stretch mesh side pockets.

The Rolltop Backpack is made from hard wearing TPU outer material that’s PFAS free, featuring an orange nylon lining and airmesh back and straps.

It has adjustable side retention strapping, with reflective front and rear straps for added safety and two side pockets for storing smaller items.

There is a specially designed zip compartment, for a 15” laptop, that contains a safety retention loop to protect against theft and is also accessible from the inside.

A second zip compartment includes a mesh pocket that can be accessed from both inside and outside.

Fidlock magnetic buckles and MOLLE system allow a personalised fit and the cushioned straps and chest retention come with added D rings for mounting accessories.

Hypalon detailing adds an extra layer of durability, whilst roll-up velcro ends keep the bag neat and tidy. Also included is a removable waist strap and internal key clip.

An adjustable strapping system allows the backpack to expand up to 40L.

The 40L version of the Rolltop Backpack has an exterior side pocket and extra interior drop-pocket, whereas the 22L version doesn’t have these two features. All other features are the same.

Knowing that luggage can often obstruct lights on the handlebars, or simply take up the space available, Restrap has introduce the Light Mount

The Light Mount is a useful accessory that allows lights to be mounted to any M5 threaded eyelets on the bike, keeping handlebars clear for mounting bags or other accessories.

By attaching lights to different spots like mid-fork, dropouts, or rack eyelets at the back of the frame, this keeps lights out of the way of luggage that could obstruct the beam.

As a secondary function, it also serves as a tool to thread/unthread the centre crank bolt found on Shimano cranks.

RRPs