Chicken CycleKit to exclusively distribute Thun bottom brackets in the UK

Chicken CycleKit has been announced as the exclusive UK distributor for German bicycle component brand Thun.

The Leighton Buzzard-based distributor says the partnership will bring “many benefits” to its client base.

Thun is best known for producing bottom brackets reinforced with strong thermoplastic carbon composites meaning they can be fitted without grease and won’t rust or seize if left.

This also makes servicing the bottom brackets much simpler.

Thun’s unique range of products include sizes for Brompton and Frog bikes making them a valuable addition to many busy workshops.

The German brand was founded in 1919 by Alfred Thun after he recognised a lack of individual mobility after the war. He then began producing headsets and drive systems for bicycles

In 1950, crank sets became a part of the product range with the first square-tapered bottom bracket set produced in 1988.

Now, the family business particularly focuses on transmission parts such as bb-sets and sensor technology for e-bikes.

With efficient processing, Thun produces more than 50,000 units per day. Thun is distributed worldwide and has become one of the world’s market leaders due to its technology.

These universal bottom brackets are designed to fit most makes. With a wide range of measurements to suit most lengths. Suitable for a range of cycling disciplines like city, trekking or mountain biking.

The brand is marketed as “perfect for frames with damaged threads”.

A carbon composite is implemented into the bottom brackets, meaning no grease is needed to attach to the frame. This also means no seizing.

Thun recommends not greasing the bottom bracket as this could swell the plastic and cause issues.

Thun bottom brackets are available to order now from Chicken Cyclekit.

For more information, retailers are advised to contact their account manager or call 01525 243655.