Chamois Butt’r Ultra available in UK for the first time through Extra

Extra UK has confirmed that Chamois Butt’r Ultra balm is now available in the UK for the first time.

According to the brand, Chamois Butt’r Ultra balm is made for “the most demanding conditions”.

The innovative Chamois Butt’r Ultra formula is designed to alleviate discomfort and chafing that cyclists commonly experience during particularly gruelling rides, whether it be road, gravel, MTB or something in between.

Ultra is very different from other Butt’r creams, which now offers a complete range of products including Original, Her’, Eurostyle and Coconut.

Developed over six years, Ultra balm’s formula is thicker than the standard Butt’r anti-chafe creams for advanced protection and longer lasting comfort.

Chamois Butt’r says it worked to perfect this formula with a select group of experienced long distance and ultra endurance cyclists as well as everyday cyclists and bikepackers to ensure this balm was up to the test.

As with all Chamois Butt’r products, it’s never tested on animals, contains no harsh chemicals, no parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or gluten. The packaging is recyclable, and it’s completely made in the USA.

Ed Denwood, Chamois Butt’r brand manager at Extra UK, said: “We are thrilled to bring Chamois Butt’r Ultra to the UK market for the very first time.

“Chamois Butt’r is already such a popular product here in the UK, and this is a great addition to the range for those looking for even more effective protection for the most demanding UK riding conditions.”

Chamois Butt’r Ultra is a solid balm that softens to touch, is made with natural ingredients for any skin areas and has a natural peppermint oil scent with no skin tingle

Product is available in stock now and ready to ship.

For more information, retailers can contact their Extra UK or Cyclex account manager or email info@extrauk.co.uk or info@cyclexie.ie