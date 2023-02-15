What to look out for at this year’s COREbike

Share Facebook

Returning to Whittlebury Hall, Towcester, this year’s COREbike is taking place from 19th-21st February and will once again be a major trade event on the calendar for many distributors and dealers.

This year’s show will feature five new additions – Orbea, Pon Bike Performance (PBP UK), Kids Ride Shotgun, Schwalbe and Gtechniq Bike, alongside many returning brands.

Here’s what the BikeBiz team is most looking forward to at this year’s show…

“This will be my second year at COREbike in the BikeBiz editor’s chair, and this time around there are some new brands on display and I’m always keen to see the latest developments in aero technology to help my own riding on the road, and of course check out any new gravity kit to help me ride down hills faster on the mountain bike.

“Oh and of course it’s a unique opportunity to catch up with dealers and get their feedback on our mag. We’ll be in attendance in our regular spot just outside the Silverstone Bar, so please do swing by and say hello.” – Alex Ballinger, editor

“This time of the year is always exciting and a great chance to meet up with friends in the industry at CORE. This year will be my 10th CORE and I am looking forward to seeing the new brands and exhibitors that will be on show. If you are at the show, then it would be great to catch up with you either at our stand or in the bar.” – Richard Setters, head of sales

BikeBiz rounds up some of the stand out brands and products at this year’s show:

2PURE

2Pure is looking to launch the milKit Hassle’off at COREbike. The Hassle’off is a multifunctional, lightweight, and customisable toolkit that eliminates all mechanical challenges on the ride. Powerbox with more than 20 functions, with integrated tubeless plug-solution. Super lightweight (only 140g). Fits on every frame. Flexible interfaces for individual needs. Workshop-level quality tools.

EXTRA UK

Extra UK will have new helmets on show from ABUS, a range of new saddles from Selle Royal and Fizik, new mudguards from RRP, pedals from Crank Brothers and several new innovative products from Topeak. In addition to this, COREbike offers a rare opportunity to explore products that have been launched in the past 12 months, such as the new Angel and Scorpion ranging from Pirelli. New additions and colours to the Brooks Scape range and the latest products from Crank Brothers such as the Stamp Street shoes as well as samples of the new Clif Bar Minis.

GTECHNIQ BIKE

Gtechniq Bike will also be exhibiting at this year’s CORE. Its range of bike products includes bike clean, bike clean concentrate, bike wash, ceramic quick coat, drivetrain degreaser, tri-clean, bike ceramic and kit protector.

ISON DISTRIBUTION

Gusset Grips will be showing the grip range that is used and trusted by top athletes such as Matt Jones, Tom Cardy as well as the British Enduro Series and Ard Rock winners Hazzard Racing. Gusset Components will have a feature wall of products including the S2 range as well as showing some additions new to the Matt Jones signature range. It will also include a display of the most popular products with a new line being launched at COREbike.

Fidlock will have an interactive display of both the Twist and Vacuum ranges while showing the most popular products featuring an innovative mountain system keeping your bottle and phone secure on your bike, as well details on the new drop ship option for stockists of the Vacuum phone cases and mounts. MRP has been securing and protecting the drivetrains of winners for over 20 years and will have exciting new Chain Device products launching at COREbike. MRP will also be showing off the made-to-order suspension range featuring ShredKOTE, as well as having the brand manager on hand to discuss suspension and drivetrain ranges.

Visitors will also be able to meet Benno Baenziger himself from Benno in the Ison Indy room, who will be on hand to answer questions and to talk about e-tility design. Neil Hudson from Squire will be back at CORE in the Indy room showcasing lots of new security products, including the new D-lock range. Hector Martinez from HT will be coming to CORE to talk to dealers about the new and current range of pedals, including the new BMX race-specific T2-SX and the updated X-3 DH clipless pedals to the multi award winning PA03A.

KIDS RIDE SHOTGUN

The Shotgun 2.0 is your go-to MTB child seat with quick release fitting and zero bike modifications required. With adjustable footpeg positions, the Shotgun 2.0 grows with your child. Designed for children two-five years (up to 60lb/ 27kg). Quick release fitting – on / off in under 30 seconds. Frame mounted with full rubber protection (for alloy or carbon frames). Adjustable width and angle to fit all modern mountain bikes. Also available as a combo with the Shotgun 2.0 handlebars.

LYON

Lyon this year will be bringing a range from its family of brands, including Ortlieb, Salsa Cycles, Industry Nine, 7mesh, Teravail, Arundel, Julbo and Hydrapak. Highlights include new Ortlieb products, such as the Fuel Pack, HandleBar-Pack Plus, Vario PS High Visibility and Soulo Backpack plus some yet to be announced new products from other key brands.

MAGURA

Magura will be presenting its new Vyron MDS-V3 dropper seatpost. The seat post and the remote have been redesigned from the ground up. The Vyron MDS-V3 remote can be ergonomically placed on the underside of the handlebar, just like the gear lever on the right-hand side. It’s easily accessible with the thumb and can be optionally mounted on the brake master with the Magura Shiftmix clamp. An aluminium protective ring ensures high resistance to impacts or falls.

SILVERFISH

Silverfish will have the full complement of new MY23 Yeti Cycles on show, from the recent test winning SB160 Enduro bike to the rider’s new favourite, the SB120. Yeti Cycles will also be hand to talk through its range. Forestal will be back again with its lightweight, powerful e-MTBs, the Siryon, Cyon and Hydra. Since last year, the Siryon has been enjoying a slew of great reviews and winning over all who ride them.

There will be new tyres from Michelin too, the Power Adventure gravel tyre will be revealed exclusively at COREBike, designed for riders who want to explore beyond the road. Silverfish showed the incredible 2022 range from Ride Concepts last year including the Tallac and Flume shoes, this year it will be showing the new Accomplice shoe, offering all the great features of the other shoes, in a package punching above its price tag.

Race Face has been busy improving and expanding its range with updated Atlas pedals, new Era Cranks and the latest version of the iconic Turbine crank. As well as these new products on display, the Race Face team will be on hand to talk about their new lifetime warranty offered on these great products.

Fresh off the back of their recent GMBN, EMBN and GMBN Tech partnership announcement, Peaty’s is ready for CORE and the team is excited to talk about punctures, lube and cleaning. Silverfish also has much, much more from 100%, Back Country Research, Birzman, Cush Core, Easton, Fox Factory, Marzocchi, Occam Designs, SDG, Skratch Labs and… Sock Guy!

ZYROFISHER

ZyroFisher will be attending COREbike this February at Whittlebury Hall and as previous years, will be situated in the Astons Room. The always popular SRAM coffee machine will be in full swing throughout providing caffeinated refreshments and accepting donations for World Bicycle Relief.

Highlights from ZyroFisher this year will include brand new helmets from Bell and Giro, Altura’s Spring/Summer range, Look’s latest trade display and platform pedal range alongside products from recently acquired brands: Sinter and Bleedkit. Hiplok will be launching its new Switch range, whilst Torq will have samples of its new Cola Caffeine Gel and Red Berries hydration for visitors to try. Other new products on display include Continental’s latest GP5000 road tyre, Bryton’s Gardia R300 Bike Radar with Tail Light, SKS’s Infinity Universal Rack, a new AirGPS Cycle Computer from CatEye.

Other brands also exhibiting from ZyroFisher’s extensive portfolio include: Alpinestars, Camelbak, Deity, EVOC, Fasthouse, Fenwicks, Hiplok, Panaracer, Ritchey, RockShox, Selle Italia, Selle San Marco, SRAM, Supacaz, Tifosi, TIME Sport, Unior and Zipp. Brand and sales representatives will be present throughout with some fantastic COREbike promotional offers and look forward to seeing our friends and colleagues from across the industry.