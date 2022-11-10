London sites lit up by Cycling UK to show cycling’s role in fighting climate change

Share Facebook

London sites were lit up last night to show the role cycling can play in fighting climate change.

The light projections aim to remind UK decision-makers that cycling has a role to play in ‘tomorrow’s solutions to today’s problems’.

Charity Cycling UK coordinated the projections to call on political leaders across the UK to invest in cycling, and to make the case for cycling’s role in battling climate change at the COP27 UN climate conference being hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from 6th-18th November.

The messages were beamed on and around locations including the Shard and the Sphinx on the Embankment.

Domestic transport is the UK’s biggest polluting sector, accounting for a quarter of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. The projections highlight that urgent investment in cycling and other modes of active travel is key to decarbonising transport and tackling climate change.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns, said: “It’s right our domestic and world leaders look to technological solutions to tackle the urgent problems presented by climate change, but to rely solely on tomorrow’s technology would make them the worst kind of fools.

“We can fight climate change without having to reinvent the wheel. Transport is one of our biggest polluters, but with so many of our shorter journeys easily cycled or walked, one of the simple cheap sustainable solutions is to make cycling easier and more accessible for more people.

“Investment in cycling can help to save our planet, but time is running out. At the current rate of reduction, it would take 600 years to reduce the UK’s transport emissions to zero. Cycling can play a key role in decarbonising transport, but urgent action and investment is essential to enable more people to cycle.”